Tinubu’s victory at PEPT, a triumph of truth – Betta Edu   

By Ahmed Ubandoma

Dr Betta Edu, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, says the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal is a triumph of truth over propaganda.

Edu said this in a statement issued by Mr Rasheed Zubair,her media aide ,in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister congratulated Tinubu on the victory ,saying the verdict reflected the will of the Nigerian people as expressed in the February presidential election.

“The tribunal’s affirmation of Tinubu as the duly elected president of Nigeria is a re-validation of the popular mandate Nigerians bestowed on him at the Presidential Polls on February 25th, 2023.

“Let me on behalf of my ministry Congratulate Mr President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for his well-deserved victory at the tribunal.”,she said.

She appealed to opposition parties to join hands with the President in his efforts to build a better country.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to my brothers who lost at the polls to place love for the country above politics and sentiments and join hands with the president to build a greater country.

“We have no other country except Nigeria, irrespective of party affiliation. So we owe it a duty to make our country work.

”Now that the tribunal has given a verdict ,we should join hands to fight poverty and renew the hope of millions of Nigerians .This will help to reduce the humanitarian crises across the country” she said(NAN)

