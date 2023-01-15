Tinubu’s track record ‘ll ensure victory for APC- Group

By Naomi Sharang

City Boy Movement, a support group for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) says his track record will ensure victory for the party in the Feb. 25 general election.



Gbodi Ajose, Director, Programmes, City Boy Movement, said this at ‘Door to Door’ campaign for Tinubu/Shettima on Saturday in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group visited Mr Bulus Yerima Pada, the District Head of Maitama Kubwa in his palace in Kubwa.



“The group decided to restrategise in a bid to ensure that the APC clinch the presidency.

“We have decided to ensure that in FCT we are going to deliver this town and city for Asiwaju come 2023.



“Though APC has never won the FCT, we are ensuring that with our new strategy, that is door to door campaign, we are going to tell everyone about Tinubu and Shettima.



“Through the door to door campaign, we are telling Nigerians the things he has done in the past because Tinubu is the person that has the track record that you can easily talk to any body about. It is seen, it is not something you are going to be debating about,” he said.

The director said that Tinubu’s manifesto has spoken about his programmes for Nigerians when elected.



“We are here to talk to the women, youths and we have a principal that is going to run an all inclusive government.



“Tinubu said it in his manifesto that he will ensure the public service system runs perfectly,” he said.



Also, the group’s Director, Mobilisation, Mr Francis Shoga said that the visit was to sensitise eligible voters on how to cast their votes on the election day.



He described Tinubu as a man who would move Nigeria forward and make it great

Similarly, former Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Mr Musa Dikko decried neglect of the area by previous administrations saying they never carried along FCT indigenes in the scheme of things.



“Since inception, we were resettled in 1990 alongside other Nigerians, no government under the PDP has ever remembered our existence.



“This palace was build under my administration in 2018-2019; the roads were build by APC-led government.



“The market was build under my administration within two years. The intra state motor park was build under APC administration in two years.



“You are in the home of APC,” Dikko said.

Dikko assured of continuous support to the group for victory at all levels.



“We want to assure the traditional leaders that we will ensure the traditional council in Nigeria is taken into consideration.



“Don’t give up on APC, Tinubu and the Muslim-muslim ticket. The only person that has not made a mistake is that person that has not tried a new thing.



“Therefore, we are going to try a new thing under democracy. The Muslim-muslim or Christian-christian issue should not be a disturbance.



“Traditional heads should help us to tell Nigerians living in Kubwa and the FCT that we must deliver APC and Tinubu come Feb.25,” he said.



NAN reports that the group also conducted a medical outreach in the community and its environs.(NAN)