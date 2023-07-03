Tinubu’s ‘three quick decisions’ will help Nigeria, says Yeriman Bakura

By Danlami Nmodu

FormerGovernor of Zamfara State Senator Ahmed Sani, Yeriman Bakura, has said the three quick decisions President Bola Tinubu took as he was sworn will aid Nigeria’s development.

Yerima as he is fondly called said this while briefing Journalists after visiting Tinubu at the Presidential Villa Monday.

He said, “Well, I’m here this morning to congratulate Mr President for a very successful take off having taken over the helm of affairs of our country. He came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist are going to help this country to achieve development.

“First, he removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders couldn’t do and look at the exchange age rate disparity which he is bringing together, it is going to help the export and import system and finally the reopening of the border for goods and services in to flow in Nigeria. I think these three decisions are especially in the interest of Nigerians. And with patience, Nigerians will see the advantage of the decisions.

“What he needs (are) prayers from us and the support of Nigerians. The initial (pain) associated with decision especially the removal of fuel subsidy I’m sure will go (away) in due course.”

The former governor argued that removal of subsidy on inauguration day was the best decision. He said “The removal of subsidy on the day of inauguration is the best decision otherwise this would not have happened. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to do this many times. But in the end, he shifted the take off of the removal of fuel subsidy till June. And Mr President as a very serious person who has ruled Lagos successfully for eight years in fact, continuously he knew that this has to go. And he quickly removed it and as an economist, once the forces of demand and supply (are) in place that will help equilibrium in the prices. The price of petroleum that went up, in some places people were buying at the same price and I’m sure the palliatives he is already discussing with Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC and in due course I’m sure things will be put in place to reduce the hardship being experienced Nigerians.”

He also advocated dialogue with the bandits.Yerima however said such dialogue should be led by the Federal government which believes is better positioned for such.

