Tinubu’s success is my administration success, says Gov. Mohammed

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has enjoined Christian’s faithful to pray for President Bola Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

Mohammed made the call when the Christian community paid him homage as part of the Christmas celebration, on Monday in Bauchi.

According to him, President Tinubu’s success is also his administration success, adding that such prayer was imperative to enable the leaders deliver on their mandates.

“Forget about political parties but pray for the president as a person and as the leader of the country.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other religious leaders should pray for us at various levels of leadership.

“I urge you to pray for President Tinubu because if he doesn’t succeed, it will affect us.

“It is not about the party, he is our president and you should also pray for me because I’m your immediate leader,” he said.

Mohammed called on all and sundry to pray for the unity of all the political parties to enable them to work together toward promoting good governance in the state and the country at large .

On agitation for the creation of the Sayawa Kingdom, Mohammed assured his administration’s commitment to meet the aspiration of the people.

“We have a law, the local councils, religious and community leaders, and the government of the state must have a say on who becomes an emir, the district head or a chief, and the Seyawa kingdom would not be different.

“It is going to be in a manner that will ensure authority, respect and ascension either by ascription or achievements.

“We will do it in a universal way as we don’t have any qualms against anybody,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the association, Rev. Abraham Damina lauded the governor over the donation of food and non food items worth over N120 million to the association for the festive season. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde

