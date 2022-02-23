Tinubu’s struggle for democracy deserves reciprocity, says support group

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Tinubu Vanguard, a support group for the actualisation of presidential bid of National Leader of Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Tinubu, says he deserves the position as payback for his dedication to democracy.

Malam Nasiru Daura, Chairman, Board of Trustees of Tinubu Vanguard said this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the group’s national conference tagged “Payback Time for Asiwaju ”.

Daura described Tinubu as a man that was very active in the struggle for democracy.

He urged Nigerians to reciprocate the gesture by supporting his presidential bid.

“The reason for this event is to express our love and support for Tinubu, a man who struggled and fought for democracy at a time when others were organising matches in support of military regimes.

“Today, we are all enjoying the freedom that is associated with democracy. Tinubu, therefore, deserves a payback by way of support with our votes and our prayers, ” he said.

The Director-General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Benjamin Johnny, described Tinubu as a consummate democrat who joined forces with other progressive Nigerians to bring about democratic the present dispensation.

“Tinubu has done a lot for Nigeria and Nigerians, irrespective of tribe and religion,” he said.

He described Tinubu Vanguard as a collection of progressive minded Nigerians who believed in the character and person of Tinubu.

He said that Tinubu was in the best position to consolidate on the foundation and legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The present leadership under President Muhammadu Buhari is laying foundation for a new Nigeria with various projects in infrastructure and human capital development.

“Tinubu played a major role in the electoral success of Buhari, and he has consistently demonstrated support to the government. He is, therefore, best positioned to continue his legacies, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

