Tinubu’s second year: Wike reveals projects for inauguration 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has revealed some projects undertaken by the FCT Administration that would be inaugurated to celebrate President Bola

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has revealed some projects undertaken by the FCT Administration that would be inaugurated to celebrate President Bola Tinubu second anniversary.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communication and Social Media disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olayinka explained that the projects were part of the decisions taken at the 14th FCT Executive Committee meeting of the FCTA, chaired by the minister.

He said that the inauguration of the projects would commence on June 10 and would last for 19 days.

He identified some of the project as the rehabilitated Abuja International Conference Centre, Kugbo and Mabushi Bus Terminals and Apo – Wassa Road.

Others, he said, were N16 Interchange and road network to connect Maitama, Katampe and Jahi Districts through Gishiri village, and Inner Northern Expressway from Idu (Ring Road III) to Dei Dei.

He added that the CN8 road, from Obafemi Awolowo Way (N5) to Court of Appeal and N20 Flyover connecting Woye Soyinka Way with the Murtala Mohammed Expressway (Kubwa Road) would also be inaugurated.

Olayinka also listed the other projects as the extension of Obafemi Awolowo Way from Life Junction to Ring Road III, Kabulsa to Takushara access road, Kabusa to Ketti access road and access road in Giri District.

The spokesman also identified one of the road projects in the area councils that would be inaugurated as the 15-kilometre road from A2 Junction (Abuja-Lokoja Expressway) to Pai, in Kwali Area Council.

He added that the dualised Ushafa to War College and Army Checkpoint roads in Bwari Area Council would also be inaugurated. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)