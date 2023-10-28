Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda signifies end of difficult situation – UN habitat envoy

By Patricia Amogu

The UN Habitat Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Raymond Edoh has described the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration “a light appearing at the end of a dark tunnel’’.

Edoh, therefore, urged all Nigerians, especially the youth, to embrace the agenda with a passion for the growth and development of the Nigeria.

The UN envoy who is also a Life Member of the International Chartered World Learned Society (ICWLS), expressed this thought in a statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Daudu.

Edoh praised the Tinubu-led administration for involving young people in the governance of the country.

Speaking against the background of the confirmation of Adewale Adeniyi as the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), by President Tinubu with a charge on him to “bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment’’, the UN envoy expressed optimism that the new CG would deliver.

He congratulated the new CG on his appointment, saying: “This is a well-deserved appointment that reflects his dedication, competence, and commitment to public service.

“His new role carries huge responsibilities and I have no doubt that he will excel in serving our community as well as upholding the values of transparency, integrity, and progress.’’

He added: “His appointment comes at a critical time when our society is facing numerous challenges that require strong leadership and innovative solutions.

“Many young people like me have full confidence that his competence, expertise, and vision will contribute significantly to the betterment of our country and the life of the citizens.

“With his experience and qualifications, it is my belief that he will make a positive impact on the lives of many and help shape a brighter future for our nation.

“As the comptroller general of Customs, he has been entrusted with the task of making important decisions that will shape policies, improve governance, and address the needs of our diverse population.’’

Edoh, therefore, the new comptroller general to create room for dialogue with the public, actively engage with various stakeholders, especially the youth, and embrace collaboration to ensure inclusive decision-making and fairness in the operations of the customs service. (NAN)

