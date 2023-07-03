Tinubu’s removal of subsidy on inauguration day, ‘best decision’, says Yerima

By Danlami Nmodu

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sani, Yeriman Bakura, has hailed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to remove fuel subsidy on inauguration day, saying it was the best move.

Yerima made this assertion while addressing the State House Press Corps, after visiting President Tinubu Monday.

According to Senator Yerima ,”You see, the removal of subsidy on the day of inauguration is the best decision, otherwise this would not have happened.

He recalled that “Former President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to do this many times. But in the end, he shifted the take off of the removal of fuel subsidy till June. And Mr President as a very serious person who has ruled Lagos successfully for eight years in fact, continuously he knew that this has to go.

“And he quickly removed it and as an economist, once the forces of demand and supply (are) in place that will help equilibrium in the prices. The price of petroleum that went up in some places people were buying at the same price and I’m sure the palliatives he is already discussing with Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC and in due course, I’m sure things will be put in place to reduce the hardship being experienced Nigerians.

He said he was at the Presidential Villa to “congratulate Mr President (on) a very successful take off having taken over the helm of affairs of our country. He came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist are going to help this country to achieve development.

“First, he removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders couldn’t do and look at the exchange age rate disparity which he is bringing together, it is going to help the export and import system and finally the reopening of the border for goods and services in to flow in Nigeria. I think this three decisions are especially in the interest of Nigerians. And with patience, Nigerians will see the advantageof the decisions.

“What he needs (are) prayers from us and the support of Nigerians. The initial decisions associated with decision especially the removal of fuel subsidy I’m sure will go our way in due course.”

He also advocated dialogue with the bandits.In his view, the Federal Government is better positioned to facilitate such talks the way former President Umaru Yar’Adua did with Niger Delta militants.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

