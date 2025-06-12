Tinubu’s reforms synonymous with June12 –APC chair

Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, the chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos State chapter says President Tinubu is synonymous with the June 12 phenomenon,

By Uchenna Eletuo

Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, the chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC) Lagos State chapter says President Tinubu is synonymous with the June 12 phenomenon,

He said on Thursday in Lagos that this was evident in Tinubu’s peoples-oriented reform agencga emancipation.

Ojelabi, congratulated Nigerians

on the occasion of the Democracy Day and urged them to support the administration’s ongoing reforms to encourage the government to execute more people- oriented programmes.

Ojelabi spoke during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the Cherubim and Seraphim Society centenary celebrations.

The party stewart described Tinubu as a democrat whose nationalistic disposition dwarfed his shortcomings.

According to him the president symbolises the struggle which took place 26 years ago and unified Nigerians in pursuit of their democracy dreams.

“The expression in MKO Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe ticket resonates in the present Tinubu-Shittima dispensation.

“It has continued to deliver to Nigerians reforms such as students loan and improved National Youth Service Corps members’ allowance.

“It has also manifested in the liberalisation of the oil sector to foster healthy competition essential to bringing price down in the domestic market.

“Infrastructure development is evenly being executed nationwide to attract both local and foreign investments,” he said.

The politician said that, the leadership of the nation was not unaware of some grey areas that required attention.

He said that efforts were being made to stamp out insecurity in the country with more investment in the nation’s military, adding that very soon the security challenge would be history.

He said that the reforms of the present administration were segmented into short, medium and long term.

According to him, when the long term reforms matured their derivatives would wipe out the sacrifices made to achieve them. (NAN) www.nannews.ng