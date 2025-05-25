‎Tinubu’s Reforms Push Customs Revenue to ₦1.3 trillion in Q1 2025 – CG Adeniyi

‎



‎The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded an unprecedented revenue of ₦1.3 trillion in the first quarter of 2025, more than double the ₦600 billion collected during the same period in 2023.



‎Comptroller-General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi attributed this remarkable growth to transformative reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, as revealed in an upcoming State House documentary marking the President’s second anniversary.



‎Adeniyi highlighted that the revenue surge emanated from improved technological deployment, enhanced port operations, tightened enforcement on revenue leakages, and a renewed culture of accountability across Customs commands.



‎”We collected ₦1.3 trillion in Q1 2025 alone. This is not due to higher import volumes. Imports have dropped due to foreign exchange constraints. What has changed is efficiency, transparency, and enforcement,” the Comptroller-General said.



‎He disclosed that the Service is preparing to launch the E-Customs Modernisation Project. This $3.2 billion initiative will digitise cargo processing, surveillance, and payment systems across Nigeria’s ports and borders.



‎”We’re laying the foundation to move from a manual, paper-based system to a fully digital service. The E-Customs Project is central to our future. Once fully deployed, we project it will add $250 billion in cumulative revenue over 20 years,” he said.



‎Adeniyi added that the newly launched Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme is now onboarding pre-vetted importers, allowing compliant businesses faster processing and reducing port congestion.



‎”It’s about trust and efficiency. If you’re compliant, you get green-lane treatment. This is how modern customs systems work globally,” he said



‎The Customs CG confirmed that the Service has intensified its anti-smuggling operations and closed long-standing revenue leakages.



‎He said over ₦64 billion was recovered from previously under-assessed or undervalued imports in the last nine months, and major smuggling rings at the Seme, Idiroko, Katsina, and Sokoto borders have been dismantled.



‎He said the new joint border patrol task forces established in coordination with the Nigerian Army, DSS, and Police have also yielded positive results.



‎”We’re no longer just chasing smugglers in the bush. We’re using data, surveillance drones, and port intelligence to act in real-time. Once systemic leakages are now being plugged,” ” Adeniyi said.



‎To ease trade and reduce business costs, Adeniyi disclosed that NCS is fast-tracking the roll-out of the National Single Window. This digital portal will integrate all government agencies involved in cargo clearance.



‎”Right now, you deal with up to 15 agencies manually. With the Single Window, you’ll do it all online, in one place. This will slash clearance time and costs,” the CG explained, adding that clearance timelines at Apapa and Tin Can Ports have already dropped from 21 days to 7–10 days for compliant importers.



‎The Comptroller-General said the agency has introduced fast-track lanes for agro-exports and is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to streamline outbound cargo processes in line with the government’s push for non-oil exports.



‎”We’re promoting exports aggressively. Last year, Nigeria exported over ₦340 billion worth of solid minerals and agro commodities through formal channels, up by 38%. We’re targeting even more in 2025,” he said.



‎He stated that the Customs Service is also undergoing internal transformation, with over 1,800 officers trained in advanced data analytics, risk profiling, and artificial intelligence.



‎”Customs is no longer just about physical inspection. We are becoming an intelligence-led organisation, and our officers are being retrained to match global standards,” Adeniyi said.



‎”The President gave us a clear directive: block leakages, facilitate trade, and raise revenue without burdening Nigerians. That is what we are doing. And the results are beginning to speak for themselves.”



