Tinubu’s reception in Niger, testimony of APC’S strength, says Gov’s Aide, Kolo

Mohammed Nma Kolo, Special Adviser Political & Strategy to Niger State Governor has described the massive reception accorded the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Niger State as a testimony of the party’s strength and unity.

Tinubu was in Minna, the Niger State capital on Monday where he interfaced with farmers and promised to improve the agricultural sector if elected next Nigeria’s president.

Excited by the warm reception accorded the August visitor, Nma Kolo in a statement said it was quite reassuring that the APC was on course to winning the February 2023 round of general elections.

He attributed the impressive turn out to the dividends of democracy and purposeful leadership displayed by the state Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello.

“The massive show of support during the visit of the Presidential candidate of our great party, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu to Niger State is a clear reflection of the unity and strength of the party in the state.

“The love the party faithfuls displayed during the visit, from the warm welcome and reception at the airport through maikunkele, Bosso and the convoy of cars that made the 10 minutes drive from the airport to the Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Center last about 2 hours is amazing and indescribable.

“We were baffled at how supporters came out in thousands to show support for our presidential and gubernatorial candidates despite that they were informed that the town hall meeting was with farmers.

“It is glaring that the reconciliation drive organized by the gubernatorial candidate in the state, Rt. Honorable Umar Mohammed Bago and the dividends of democracy being enjoyed by the people as a result of the purposeful leadership of the Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has yielded fruits and brought the party together stronger than ever.

“The jam packing of the Legbo Kutigi hall, the overflow and the car park is a great testimony of the love and support enjoyed by our presidential and governorship candidates.

“We didn’t expect the crowd as the people mobilized themselves and came out in their numbers.

“I want to thank the people of Niger State for the massive support. Let’s keep this energy in the coming days, months and during the elections,” Kolo said.

