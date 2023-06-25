Tinubu’s rallying call: Whether you campaigned, voted for me or not, I will work on your behalf

By Danlami Nmodu

President Bola Tinubu has emphasised the importance of unity and his resolve to work for all Nigerians whether they voted or campaigned for him or not.

The president made this rallying call while speaking in Paris, France with Nigerians in diaspora last week.

Tinubu said, “Nigeria belongs to all of us. Our diversity is an asset if we know how to use it for our prosperity. Born of the same father, in the same house except living in different rooms. We must promote unity, stability and economic justice for every one of us.

He continued, “Thank you. Whether you voted for me, or you didn’t vote for me, campaigned for me, or you didn’t campaign for me, I am your president. By the grace of God, I have to work on your behalf and make in Nigeria a turning point for prosperity.”

“So your president is here. I danced for it and I have to continue to be prepared for it.

He assured all that “To all of you our hope is (renewed). To all of you, the courage is here. And the promise of a better future is a must for us”

Tinubu left Paris on Saturday for London on a private visit according to a statement by Dele Alake, the special adviser on communication.

During his meeting with the diaspora Community the president spoke about the near to exhibit courage in tackling the challenges ahead.

He said, “I have transportation challenges, electricity challenges, infrastructural challenges just to name a few. And I have a giant elephant in the house. I let it out without bringing the house down. We are focused.

“The challenges are enormous do but we have hope? Yes. With perseverance, determination and persistence we can achieve whatever we desire.

“It is clear to me, I know the road and I’ve been through what many of you have been through outside the country.

“I’ve been in America, in the UK, I have been a night guard, security, a door man in America. But I have achieved my aim.

Reflecting on the issues further, Tinubu lamented over the state of Nigeria’s economy especially the activities of smugglers.

Apparently referring to the subsidy regime, Tinubu said it was “Making just a few smugglers rich. Some countries were bleeding us. Courage was missing. sometimes I became an advocate of it. Remove this thing but God gave me the opportunity when I danced around, strategized with my team, we won the presidency. and the day I was declared winner I fell almost sick with joy. The few friends visited me rejoicing, so I asked the question you asked me to bring this trophy, this victory what do you do with it?

“I brought it. I won. We must achieve with it. We must change Nigeria with it

He disclosed that “And then Wale Edun and co, we started debating, putting my speech together without the question on subsidy. I got to the podium, I was possessed with courage and I said subsidy is gone.

“They thought it was a joke of the century until I called NNPC. We are tired of feeding smugglers, making few people rich and subsidizing the next door neighbour.”

He said further in Paris, “I met with the President of Benin Republic, everybody is equal now, we are friends. We are conjoined twins joined by the hips, how we will separate each other is with this fuel subsidy. Let us see whether we will survive or not but we are going to survive you.”

And in apparent reference to unease within Labour circles, the president said, “Are you part of the jeun jeun? Do you want money increase in palliative, transportation what are you protesting about? Are you sharing part of the subsidy? If you protest I will join you and protest against. And they stopped. No protest”

“Palliatives we will get but we have to save the money in order to embark on in palliative.”

Tinubu speaks on Emefiele, insecurity

Tinubu spoke for the first time suspended CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele’s travails

He said “Then the financial system was rotten. Few people making … with our money; and then you yourself, you(in disapora). stopped sending money home to our poor parents. Several windows that is gone now, is gone. The man is in the hands of authorities, something is being done about that, they will sought themselves out.”

On insecurity, the President said, “We have security challenges in the country. Maybe that is how they are fueling insecurity, we have to look at everything.”

He assured the diaspora Community that his government will make the financial system work for all.

He noted that, “Wale Edun and I, and the team, we have that record in Lagos state. We inherited an internally generated revenue of only N600million. It’s over N50 billion every month now and Lagos is on autopilot. Anybody intelligent enough can navigate it.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

