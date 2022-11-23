Tinubu’s rally: APC PCC seeks understanding of Lagos residents

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The APC Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC) in Lagos State has sought the cooperation and understanding of residents, regarding diversion of traffic around the Teslim Balogun Stadium, venue of its rally billed for Saturday.

The party said arrangements had been concluded for “an epoch making carnival- like” rally for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima.

Sen. Ganiyu Solomon, the PCC Director General in Lagos state and Chairman, Local Organising Committee of APC Presidential Rally, disclosed this in a news conference on Wednesday..

Solomon said the APC presidential rally had been scheduled to hold on Saturday from 11.00a.m. to 2.00pm, at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

“The event holds a promise for mass attendance by members of our great party and the general public because of the popularity of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu has remained the most consistent, biggest contributor and the most visible democratic icon since the advent of this dispensation in 1999.

“You may wish to recall that he excelled as a senator of the Federal Republic representing Lagos – West Senatorial District, and as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007.

“Therefore, the event is like a homecoming for our leader and mentor who has become a national pride.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to invite all our party leaders and members to this epoch making and carnival – like event as it gives an opportunity for our presidential candidate to address the people on his manifesto aptly tagged: ‘RENEWED HOPE’.

According to him, as a responsible political party, it is imperative to seek the cooperation of members of the general public as regards the need for temporary diversion of traffic and mass movement of supporters within the vicinity of the rally.

He urged all participants to be of good and peaceful conduct, assuring that, “the Nigerian Police Force, LASTMA and other law enforcement agencies will be fully mobilised to ensure an event devoid of the security infractions and traffic disruptions.”

On the anticipated number of supporters at the rally, Solomon said the committee was expecting a “full house” of supporters, hence the plan not to leave any stones unturned to make sure the exercise was hitch-free.

In his remarks, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the APC Chairman in Lagos state, said that a mammoth crowd of Tinubu’s supporters and party members would attend the rally without being coerced, saying residents would show their love for Tinubu.

Ojelabi said adequate arrangements had been made for a peaceful and successful rally.

The National Youth Leader of APC, Mr Dayo Israel said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), party officials, support groups and members were all excited to come to Lagos state for the rally.

“We are all turning up for Asiwaju. We can show to the whole world that Lagos is for Asiwaju. Lagos is going to set the pace for all other states to follow,” Israel said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by members of the PPC in Lagos state, APC’s state executive committee and other leaders and chieftains of the party. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

