Tinubu’s progressive mindset stands out – APC Canada Chairman

By Alaba-Olusola Oke

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Canada Chapter, Barrister Jide Oladejo, says that the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has a progressive mindset that stands out in the Nigerian political space.

Oladejo, who stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Akure, said that the quality attracted him to the personality of Tinubu.

He described the APC presidential candidate as an asset and a blessing to the transition of civil rule and its survival in Nigeria.

“Senator Tinubu is a progressive politician and I was endeared to him not only because of his achievements as a two-time governor of Lagos, but because of his determination to sustain democracy in Nigeria.

“We all know about his sacrifices when Babangida annulled the June 12 election. Asiwaju was one of those politicians that did not sell out.

“Asiwaju, along with other politicians, were rounded up by Abacha for advocating for reversal of the June 12 election and the swearing in of MKO, who was the winner of the June 12 election.

“Senator Tinubu escaped from Nigeria to the United State where he formed the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) with other like-minded Nigerian politicians,” he stated.

According to him, Tinubu refused to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while the defunct Action Congress of of Nigeria (ACN) was in opposition with a very limited hope of forming government at the centre.

Oladejo recalled that, nevertheless, Tinubu continued the struggle of being in opposition before APC was formed.

Oladejo explained that as a progressive and a liberal person, he was attracted to parties that had progressive and liberal ideologies, which he said was found in the defunct AD, ACN and now APC.

He said that Tinubu stood out among the pack as a seasoned politician who had been able to bridge the divide to become the presidential candidate of the APC and ready to continue to improve the welfare of Nigerians.

“Sen. Tinubu is the candidate to beat in the forthcoming presidential election and therefore, his chances of winning the presidential are very bright,” he said.

The chairman said that the chapter had continued to champion the progressive agenda of the present administration in Nigeria while also promoting the candidacy of Asiwaju Tinubu even before his emergence as the party’s presidential flag bearer in different political and social fora.

“Apart from this, we have laid out various activities that are geared towards promoting Sen. Tinubu’s presidential ambition, including organizing campaigns in person and online.

“We have also raised money from our members to procure fliers, T. shirts and banners all in the efforts to promote and actualize the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Oladejo, a legal practitioner, asked the Federal Government to put mechanisms into place that would allow Nigerians in diaspora to bring a lot to the table for the progress and development of Nigeria.

“In 2021, the sum of US$ 20billion was remitted by the Nigerians in the Diaspora. This amount represents four times the Foreign Direct Investment (FD) into the country.

“I must also state that this has been the kind of monetary injection into the Nigerian economy from the Nigerians in Diaspora for many years.

“In view of this, it is inequitable that we are not able to vote despite our notable contributions to the welfare of our people and the Nigerian economy as a whole,” he stated.

He added that many countries would provide opportunity for their diaspora citizens to vote in their election and Nigeria should not be an exception.

“The establishment of the Diaspora Commission is a good development.

“However, its real impact will not materialise until Nigerians in the diaspora are able to vote.

“This in my view will enable them to have a say in a country that they have invested their hard earn money into,” he stated. (NAN)