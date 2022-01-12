Tinubu’s presidential bid victory for lovers of good governance, better Nigeria – Group  

A political group, Women in Nigeria for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commended Sen. Bola Tinubu for declaring interest in the 2023 presidential election, describing it as victory for lovers of good governance and better Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Alhaja Kafilat Ogbara, gave the commendation in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

She lauded the former Lagos governor for yielding to the pressure being mounted on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Ogbara, who doubles as Secretary of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Lagos chapter, said that Tinubu was an uncommon master strategist, embedded with the gifts of identifying and nurturing talents.

“It takes the uncommon vision for an individual to enjoy the enormous qualities of becoming a visionary leader in developing others, to become useful to humanity.

“People blessed with this unique character across the globe are one in a billion and Bola Tinubu wears this well-adorned cap.

“With his multitude of mentees doing well for humanity here in Nigeria and beyond, it is obvious that the pressure mounted on him by Nigerians is well-placed,” Ogbara said.

According to her, with Tinubu, the country will witness the arrival of a tested and trusted leader who would build competent and tested hands to transform the country, without prejudice to creed, calling or political affiliations.

Ogbara, who said that the APC leader had done it in Lagos during his reign as governor, applauded his high level strategic thinking in welcoming new innovations and allowing effective cross-cultural communication from competent hands.

She said that Tinubu’s ingenuity moved the meagre internally-generated revenue of Lagos from N300 million to N20 billion and made the state the fifth largest economy in Africa.

The national coordinator further stated that the presidential aspirant possessed the wherewithal to break barriers in providing good governance for all and sundry.

“Surmounting this biggest barrier in sticking to a bold course of action, Tinubu will, in no time, become a symbol of hope for the masses, women and youths.

“He will, in no time, also become hope for infrastructural development, better health care, quality education, 21st century digital technology, agricultural revolution, good governance and better Nigeria,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu, after his visit to the Presidential Villa on Monday, had formally declared his 2023 presidential ambition.

The APC stalwart, who spoke after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, also stated that although he had made his intention known to the president, he would continue to consult with Nigerians. (NAN)

