Tinubu’s position on security challenge, a Vote of Confidence on military – Group

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), says President Bola Tinubu’s position on the security situation in the country in his nationwide broadcast has passed a vote of confidence on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The Convener of the group, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the president was right to say that the nation’s security challenge had improved since his assumption of office.

Aigbedion said that this couldn’t be far from the truth, adding that his sincerity on the security challenge was similar to that of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who spoke with the media on the issue.

‘’The president has shown sincerity by acknowledging that there is still work to be done.

“It shows that the President and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Musa is sincerely committed to restoration of peace and stability.

“By saying that security has improved since his assumption of office, Tinubu has passed a vote of confidence on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We therefore, appeal to Nigerians to work with the military to restore peace in areas facing security challenges,” he said.(NAN)

