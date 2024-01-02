Tuesday, January 2, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectTinubu’s position on security challenge, a Vote of Confidence on military –...
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectProjectSecurity

Tinubu’s position on security challenge, a Vote of Confidence on military – Group

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
45

The Unity Advocacy Group (UAG), says President Bola Tinubu’s position on the security situation in the country in his nationwide broadcast has passed a vote of confidence on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
The Convener of the group, Mr Ifeanyi Aigbedion said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that the president was right to say that the nation’s security challenge had improved since his assumption of office.
Aigbedion said that this couldn’t be far from the truth, adding that his sincerity on the security challenge was similar to that of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, who spoke with the media on the issue.
‘’The president has shown sincerity by acknowledging that there is still work to be done.
“It shows that the President and the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Musa is sincerely committed to restoration of peace and stability.
“By saying that security has improved since his assumption of office, Tinubu has passed a vote of confidence on the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
“We therefore, appeal to Nigerians to work with the military to restore peace in areas facing security challenges,” he said.(NAN)

Previous article
Pope advocates regulations of Artificial Intelligence for sustainability
Next article
Media Trial: Is Tinubu’s Obazee Team a Mirror of Buhari’s Ode Probe Panel?By Yushau A. Shuaib
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.