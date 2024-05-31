Tinubu’s policies gradually yielding results, says traditional leader

Mr David Onuegwunwoke, the Eze (chief) of Akwakuma Autonomous Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo, says President Bola Tinubu’s policies are gradually yielding results.

Onuegwunwoke, who stated this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owere on Friday, urged Nigerians to be patient.

While assessing the performance of Tinubu’s administration after one year in office, the traditional leader argued that the current government has particularly done well in addressing insecurity.

He stressed that why the current government has made significant progress in addressing insecurity, there was still room for improvement.

“President Tinubu-led administration has succeeded, to a large extent, in abating the challenge of insecurity, especially in Imo and other parts of southeast.

“One year ago, we could hardly move about in some parts of the state because of the frequent cases of insecurity and the sit-at-home order by non-state actors.

“Today, the situation has improved significantly,” he said.

On the economy, Onuegwunwoke said that the benefits of the Federal Government economic policies may take time to materialise.

He called for Nigerians’ understanding and patience, while urging governments at all levels to minimise the suffering of Nigerians.

This, he said, could be achieved through economically viable and people-oriented initiatives to serve as palliatives in the meantime.

He also called for the strengthening of the naira through local production rather than importation.

The Eze expressed hope that local refineries would soon be resuscitated to reduce prices of petroleum products and ease the suffering of the masses.

He advised the Federal Government to conclude the negotiation on the new minimum wage with the organised labour for the betterment of Nigerian workers.

“The current minimum wage does not support inflated market prices of goods and services, and something should be done urgently to ease the suffering of the workers.

“We do, however, need to be realistic and approach the issue with a human face while ensuring that only implementable agreements are reached “, he said.

He thanked Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo for his proactive leadership initiatives and close cooperation with the Federal Government to bring home dividends of democracy to the people. (NAN)

By Victor Nwachukwu