Tinubu’s patient-focussed health care agenda  yielding fruits in FCT – Perm. Sec.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the patient-focused healthcare agenda of President Bola Tinubu-led administration, has significantly improved the quality of service delivery in FCT health facilities.

Dr Babagana Adam, the Permanent Secretary, Health Services and Environmental Secretariat, FCT Administration, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adam, while assessing the one-year performance of Tinubu’s administration in the FCT health sector, said that the approach has significantly improved the quality of health services in FCT.

He explained that the patient-focused approach was entrenched by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of Tinubu-led administration.

He said that efforts were ongoing to strengthen 24-hour-service delivery in health facilities in the FCT.

“We are installing solar lights to augment the electricity from the national grid.

“We are also refurbishing our vehicles and generators to ensure constant power in our health facilities.

“We are equally servicing some equipment that are not working and planned to procure additional ones to replace the old and obsolete equipment,” he said.

Adam said that the Administration was also making efforts to increase the number of health facilities in the territory to address the challenge of access, including the provision of specialised services.

The permanent secretary disclosed that the Health Secretariat has concluded plans to establish an Ophthalmology Centre, where people with eye challenges can access services.

He added that three general hospitals, one each in Gwarimpa, Gwagwalada and Utako would be completed and equipped for operation before the end of 2024.

The completion of the hospitals, according to him, will increase access to quality health services in the FCT.

Adam equally said that the recruitment of doctors and other health professionals was in the pipeline to ensure quality service delivery.

“Everything is just getting better in health, agriculture, education, social services, and infrastructure among other sectors, because Wike is an all rounder,” he said. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai