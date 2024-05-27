Tinubu’s One Year In Office (Part 1)

‘Our administration shall govern on your behalf but never rule over

you. We shall consult and dialogue but never dictate. We shall reach

out to all but never put down a single person for holding views

contrary to our own. We are here to further mend and heal this nation,

not tear and injure it’- Bola Tinubu, May 29 th , 2023.

Above is a quote from the inaugural address of President Bola Ahmed

Tinubu on May 29, 2023, when he assumed office as the 16 th

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In two-days’ time, his administration would clock one year in office.

In the next two editions of The Discourse, we shall take a look at

what he promised Nigerians when he assumed power last year, x-ray

how Nigerians have fared under his government and offer suggestions

on how we can all contribute our quota to the growth and

development of our country.

When Tinubu was seeking the votes of Nigerians, he came up with an

eight-point action plan with a catchy phrase – ‘Renewed Hope

Agenda’, which listed food security, poverty eradication, growth, job

creation, access to capital, inclusion, rule of law and fighting

corruption.

With one year spent out of the four-year mandate given to him, many

Nigerians have started doubting whether they did the right thing by

giving him their mandate. This is because majority of them are

passing through a difficult time unimaginable in the history of the

country. The standard of living of many Nigerians have deteriorated

as inflation has pushed the prices of basic food items beyond their

reach. Yet, food security tops the list in his eight-point agenda.

During one of his visits to Lagos and while on his way to the Lagos

Central Mosque for Jumat Service, President Tinubu was told openly

in Yoruba dialect that ‘ebi n’pawa’ (We are hungry). The two phrases

epitomise the current situation for millions of Nigerians who are

simply hungry. And we know what is said about a hungry man. Even

the federal government-owned Agency, The National Bureau of

Statistics (NBS) has consistently churned out figures of the high cost

of foodstuffs and other essential consumer goods in the country.

In its review of food prices in the last 12 months, the NBS noted that

the average annual rate of food inflation for the 12-month period

reviewed ending April 2024 over the previous 12-month average

was 32.74 per cent, which was “a 9.52 per cent points increase from

the average annual rate of change recorded in April 2023 (23.22 per

cent)”.

Selected Food Price Watch for January 2024 shows that the average

price of 1kg of local rice stood at N1,021.79. This indicates a rise of

98.47% in price on a year-on-year basis from N514.83 recorded in

January 2023 and 11.31% rise in price on a month-on-month basis

from N917.93 in December 2023.

The average price of 1kg of boneless beef increased by 37.08% on a

year-on-year basis from N2,418.91 in January of last year (2023) to

N3,315.78 in January 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased

by 5.37% from N3,146.94 in December 2023. The average price of

1kg of brown beans rose by 64.42% on a year-on-year basis from

N593.96 in January 2023 to N976.58 in January 2024. On a month-

on-month basis, it increased by 12.16% from N870.67 in December

2023.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 97.38% on a

year-on-year basis from N446.44 in January 2023 to N881.20 in

January 2024, while there was a decline of 9.33% on a month-on-

month basis. In addition, the average price of 1kg of Tomato rose by

80.98% on a year-on-year basis from N467.04 in January 2023 to

N845.26 in January 2024. On a month-on-month basis, it increased by

3.82% from N814.16 in December 2023 to N845.26 in January 2024.

The state profile analysis in January 2024 reveals that the highest

average price of 1kg of local rice was recorded in Abuja at N1,350

while the lowest was recorded in Benue State at N800.64. The highest

average price of 1kg of boneless beef was recorded in Abuja at

N4,000, while the lowest was recorded in Gombe State at N2,639. In

terms of the average price of 1kg of brown beans (sold loose), Akwa-

Ibom state recorded the highest price at N 1,466.67, while Adamawa

recorded the least price at N677.23.

Rivers State recorded the highest average price of 1kg of Onion bulb

at N 1,454.09, while the lowest was reported in Zamfara State at

N435.71. The highest average price of 1kg of Tomato was recorded in

Delta State at N1,474.79, while the least average price was recorded

in Kano State at N422.7.

These are figures put together by the NBS. It simply translates to the

fact that prices of foodstuffs are on the rise and many Nigerians can

no longer afford to feed themselves adequately. A man that is unable

to feed well will soon start paying visits to the hospital as he will not

be too far from several illnesses. But even to treat ‘ordinary’ malaria

now in Nigeria is beyond the means of most, as anti-malaria drugs

and several others are beyond what average Nigerians can afford,

leaving them to patronize the once neglected herbal medicines that are

unregulated, not to mention that there are quacks in the trade,

compounding the problems of the masses. Patients on admission are

now being discharged from hospitals by relatives for lack of adequate

funds and taken to religious houses in the hope of ‘miracle healing’.

On poverty eradication, another point on President Tinubu’s Renewed

Hope Agenda, not much has been recorded going by the analysis of

the cost of foodstuffs and living. In the last one year, more Nigerians

have fallen into what has now been termed multi-dimensional poverty.

The World Bank poverty clock, a tool used to track poverty progress

worldwide, says 71 million Nigerians are extremely poor. Our NBS

has however classified 133 million Nigerians as multidimensionally

poor. Many Nigerians wake up daily without knowing where their

next meal will come from. Parents can no longer afford to send their

wards to school due to extreme poverty. Where they are forced to

send such wards to school, the children don’t stay in classrooms, and

where they do, they can’t assimilate what is being taught due to

rumblings from their empty stomachs.

The federal government introduced a meal per day for school children

to encourage them to attend school and enable them concentrate on

their education. But again, the usual Nigerian factor of corruption is

messing up the programme as a large chunk of the funds end up in the

private pockets of those in charge of the programme. Now, we have

been told that the federal government is in a dilemma as it would now

cost N540 billion in a year to feed school children due to inflation

whereas only N100billion was allocated for the programme in the

2024 budget.

It’s not as if the federal government does not know that most of her

citizens are facing excruciating poverty. A special Ministry was

created by the last administration to address the multidimensional

poverty plaguing the nation. Named the Ministry of Humanitarian

Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, a huge chunk of money was allocated

to the Ministry with the mandate of lifting Nigerians out of the

poverty quagmire. Those at the helm of affairs in the Ministry,

however, preferred to banish poverty in their own life and their

generations yet unborn than do what is right by their mandate. The

two Heads of that Ministry who are women are now enmeshed in

corruption allegations. Sadiya Farouq, the pioneer Minister is

currently having discussions with the Economic and Financial Crimes

Commission (EFCC), while Betta Edu, who took over from her, is

currently under suspension.

Things were not that bad one year ago when Tinubu came on board,

but the twin policies of fuel subsidy removal and unification of the

dual exchange rate of the naira has been attributed as the cause of the

pain most Nigerians are currently going through.

The Federal Government has also admitted that Nigerians are going

through hardship and is pleading for understanding. But any policy

that would snuff life out of the masses should be re-examined if it is

not producing desired results. Government exists worldwide to better

the lot of their people.

We started getting it wrong the day we started importing fuel into this

country. For crying out loud, Nigeria is an oil producing country. God

loves us so much by giving the nation abundant crude oil. We had

four refineries working perfectly in the country in the 80s, but greed

and corruption by those in power ‘killed’ those refineries. Many who

knew next to nothing about the workings of a refinery were employed

to manage them which led to the death of those refineries. We

resorted to importation of petroleum products into the country at huge

cost, fretting away our huge foreign exchange.

The Tinubu government, with the help of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is

trying to change the sad story. Port Harcourt refinery we have been

told will soon be back on stream, while Dangote refinery, by next

month, should start producing fuel. If we cannot refine our crude oil

in-country, can’t we also make it available to Dangote Refinery to

refine for us so that we can buy affordable petrol from him? His

company had to also import crude oil from the United States of

America. Whenever he is ready to sell his petrol, Nigerians should not

be shocked if he asks us to pay international price for it.

Without stability in the petroleum sector, I do not envisage any relief

for Nigerians in the nearest future. The high cost of fuel contributed

significantly to the increase in the prices of goods and services.

Farmers will have to transport farm produce from the hinterland to

cities and this would impact on the prices of foodstuffs at the market.

To make a bad situation worse, with vast farmlands under the control

of bandits and terrorists, many farmers can no longer go to farm and

when they do, they have to pay protection fees to non-state actors to

guarantee their safety. There is no way prices of foodstuffs will come

down without the government tackling insecurity in the country.

Tinubu in his inaugural address, promised Nigerians to create one

million jobs especially for the youths. I am not sure if anything has

been done in that regard. Rather, more Nigerians are out of jobs as

several blue-chip companies have been forced to close shop due to

harsh operating environment. Companies such as GlaxoSmithKline,

GSK, Procter and Gamble, Sanofi, Equinor and Binance, have had

dialogue with their legs, moving their businesses to other climes.

Tinubu promised to work with the National Assembly to fashion out

an omnibus Jobs and Prosperity Bill on job creation. But one year

down the line, nothing has been done in that regard. Youth

unemployment is still high in Nigeria. You only need to visit any

major city in Nigeria to see Nigerian youths languishing.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), in 2022, estimated that

12.6 per cent of youths in the global workforce would be unemployed

amounting to about 74.6 million youths. In Nigeria, about 53.40 per

cent of youths are unemployed according to youth unemployment

figures released by the NBS in 2022. Now, many of our young ones

are not even interested in getting daily paid jobs but now enroll in

schools where they learn yahoo business and other criminal activities.

The females among them are into prostitution and ‘hook-up’ business.

By Kazeem Akintunde