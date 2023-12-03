Tinubu’s N27.5trn budget to generate jobs for Nigerians, says ex-lawmaker Uwak

A former member of the House of Representatives, Robinson Uwak, on Sunday, said the N27.5 trillion budget of President Bola Tinubu would create activities for generation of jobs for Nigerians.

Uwak, who described the budget as “unprecedented” in a statement in Abuja, congratulated Tinubu and his team for the successful presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget estimate of N27.5 trillion, which was christened “A Budget of Renewed Hope,” placed priorities on security, economy, education and poverty alleviation.

The former lawmaker said the budget would impact positively on the lives of the citizens of Nigeria and kickstart the economy.

Explaining how the budget would impact Nigerians, Uwak said with expenditure in security and defence, more farmers would be able to return to their farms to produce foods, while human capital expenditure would continue to strengthen other areas of national development.

While expressing optimism that more activities in infrastructure and economy would be witnessed soon, he commended the National Assembly for their quick attention to the budget.

“After the budget presentation, we saw the expeditious action by the National Assembly to pass it through the second reading, thus providing hope of an early passage and implementation.

“We believe that the effective implementation of the budget will ensure value for money and measurable growth and overall wellbeing of Nigerians,” he said.

By Taiye Agbaje (NAN)

