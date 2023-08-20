Tinubu’s Ministers: SGF issues fresh directive to Perm Secs

By Danlami Nmodu

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr George Akume, has directed Permanent Secretaries to meet their new ministers at his office after the swearing in ceremony scheduled to hold at the State House, Monday.

This directive was contained in a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director, Information, OSGF on Sunday.

He said, “Permanent Secretaries in various MDAs are advised to meet their respective Ministers after the swearing- in ceremony at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the for further interaction with them.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Bassey earlier said all ministers-designate have completed their documentation process in readiness for swearing Monday.

His statement titled: SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF THE DOCUMENTATION PROCESS, reads in part: “The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has successfully completed the documentation process for all Ministers-Designate this evening.

“It would be recalled that the documentation which commenced yesterday at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the, Shehu Shagari Complex, Abuja,witnessed the large turn- out of most Ministers-Designate who completed the process yesterday.

Bassey added, “Today, the remaining Ministers-Designate concluded the exercise.

“In all, the forty-five Ministers-Designate successfully completed the documentation process and also picked up three invitation cards for their guests.

“Adequate transportation arrangements have been concluded to convey Ministers-Designate and their three invited guests to the venue of the ceremony at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja.”

