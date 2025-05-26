‎Tinubu’s Mining Reforms Yield Six-fold Increase in Revenue, $800m Foreign Investment – Alake

‎



‎Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, driven by the Tinubu administration’s new policy of local value addition and a tightened licensing regime, attracted over $800 million in processing projects last year.



‎The sector also generated over ₦38 billion in revenue in 2024, up from just ₦6 billion the previous year, despite receiving only 18% of its ₦29 billion budgeted allocation.



‎The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, revealed this during a feature interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary.



‎Alake said the sector has witnessed an increase in investor interest buoyed by the administration’s mining sector reforms.



‎He listed the $600 million lithium processing plant near the Kaduna-Niger border, to be commissioned this quarter, the $200 million lithium refinery on the outskirts of Abuja, nearing completion, and two additional processing plants in Nasarawa, slated for commissioning before Q3 2025.



‎”These investments follow the administration’s insistence that no miner gets a license without a clear local processing plant. The days of exporting raw minerals from pit to port are over.



‎”When we resumed, the entire sector generated ₦6 billion annually. By the end of 2024, we hit ₦38 billion. And this was with just 18% of our ₦29 billion budgetary allocation released. It shows how effective our policy framework has been,” Dr. Alake stated.



‎According to the Minister, in the first quarter of 2025 alone, two regulatory agencies—the Mining Cadastral Office (MCO) and the Mines Inspectorate—have already recorded ₦6.9 billion and ₦7 billion in revenue, respectively.



‎The Minister projected this year to be a record-breaking one for the sector, adding that the current budget allocated ₦1 trillion for mineral exploration, targeted at generating internationally certified geological data.



‎”Exploration is key. When we came in, Nigeria had spent just $2 million on exploration, compared to $40 million in Sierra Leone, $148 million in Côte d’Ivoire, and over $300 million in South Africa. No serious investor will touch your sector without credible data,” he said.



‎”We are now focused on turning our mineral wealth into domestic economic value—jobs, technology, and manufacturing,” he said.



‎As part of its seven-point agenda, the Minister said he has taken aggressive steps to curb illegal mining and formalise artisanal activity.



‎He noted that over 300 illegal miners were arrested last year, 150 prosecutions are ongoing, and nine convictions have been secured, including foreign nationals.



‎”We adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies. While enforcement has yielded results through the Mining Marshals, we’re also empowering locals by formalising them into cooperatives, making them eligible for finance and revenue sharing,” he said.



‎He added that over 250 mining cooperatives have been established nationwide to absorb informal miners into the formal economy.



‎The Minister said Nigeria now chairs the newly formed African Mineral Strategy Group, a continental bloc focused on ensuring local value addition and fairer mineral trade deals across Africa.



‎”This was a direct result of Nigeria’s position at the 2024 Future Minerals Conference in Riyadh. We’re leading Africa in saying: no more raw material exports without domestic beneficiation.”



‎Reflecting on the rising investor confidence, Alake noted that top global players, including UK, US, Saudi Arabia, and UAE officials, have expressed interest in Nigeria’s lithium and other critical minerals.



‎”The former British Deputy Prime Minister personally invited me to Downing Street to discuss their interest in Nigerian lithium,” Alake said.



‎”The U.S. is also looking to diversify from China and sees Nigeria as a viable alternative.”



‎He noted that with new revenue streams, foreign direct investment, tightened regulation, and a clear path toward industrialisation, Nigeria’s solid minerals sector is now a pillar of the Tinubu administration’s economic diversification plan.



‎”Nigeria has not had it this good in the solid minerals sector. We’re restoring confidence, building data, enforcing the law, and returning value to Nigerians from their resources.



‎”The mining cadastral office, the agency responsible for licensing and processing applications, received over 10,000 applications from local and foreign investors this quarter alone.



‎”That shows you that this sector is vibrant. The vitality that we’ve introduced into this sector has never been done before the advent of President Tinubu’s administration,” he said.



