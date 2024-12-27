Tinubu’s media chat shows realistic solutions to economic challenges – TMV

By Salif Atojoko

The Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV) says President Bola Tinubu’s maiden media chat shows he has realistic solutions to the country’s prevailing economic challenges.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chukwudi Enekwechi and Secretary, Sunday Shedrach, the group said that the president was empathic about the efficacy of his reforms.

The group stated that “we note that in the media chat, President Bola Tinubu announced his government’s plans to procure 2,000 tractors for Nigerian farmers.

“This policy is aimed at bringing government’s agriculture mechanisation programme into effect.

“It is gratifying that he acknowledged that Nigeria could not continue with the model of agriculture practised during the days of his grandfathers.”

It added that the policy would enhance food security and ultimately reduce poverty in the land.

“Similarly, President Tinubu acknowledged the hardship inherent in the fuel subsidy but was quick to remind Nigerians that the policy has led to healthy competition, thereby making the commodity available as prices have started dropping.

“According to him, this is the hallmark of a free market economy which government is encouraging.

“He also believed that the policy has eliminated monopoly and corruption in the sector to the benefit of all Nigerians,” said TMV.

It noted that the president used the media chat to clarify many issues surrounding the fuel subsidy removal.

TMV also said that Tinubu reassured Nigerians of a brighter future, as well as government’s commitment to addressing hardships associated with the economic reforms.(NAN)