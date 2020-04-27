Tinubu’s late CSO, another staff test positive for COVID-19

Former Governor of Lagos State,Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that his late Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, and another unnamed staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Tinubu Media office Monday.

The statement said “Following the death of our well-respected and beloved Chief Security Officer, Alhaji Lateef Raheem, NCDC medics took the wise precaution of taking samples from his body for testing to actually determine the cause of death. Today, the test results are back. The samples tested positive for Covid-19.

Tinubu, Wife test negative

The statement added, “As a precautionary measure taken soon after the death of Alhaji Raheem, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and all their aides took COVID-19 tests Saturday, April 25. The results of the tests were returned this morning.

“Test results for both Asiwaju and Senator TInubu were negative.

However, the statement also revealed that “The results of one aide were positive.

“The rest of the staff (tested) negative. The one staff member has been isolated in accordance with NCDC guidelines.

“Further contact tracing and COVID-19 tests are being conducted by the NCDC with regard to the relatives and possible contacts of that staff member.”