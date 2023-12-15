Tinubu’s intervention nailed political imbroglio in Ondo – APC Canada

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Canada, has described the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State as a wealth of wisdom that nailed what would have caused a serious political crisis in that state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been away from the state since April due to his health challenges.

His absence had caused a lot of political ripples between the state House of Assembly and the state deputy governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and some politicians who wanted to use the lacuna for their selfish gain before the president intervened.

The Vice President of the APC in Canada, Dr Abiola Oshodi, in an interview with NAN on telephone on Friday, said that the president had used his fatherly wisdom to resolve the leadership issue in the state.

Oshodi asked the political class in the state to sheathe their swords, concentrate on governance and focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

The APC Chieftain, who commended the president’s interest for peace and development to thrive in the state, stated that the resolution had shown that the APC could put its house in order.

He added that APC leadership had shown its love for the state, and that it had the wherewithal to do things right.

According to him, the challenge of resolving the crisis in the state looked insurmountable, ‘but thanks to President Tinubu, who held a series of meetings, made the necessary consultations and now we can all heave a sigh of relief.’

Oshodi, a Canadian-Nigerian consultant psychiatrist, said Akeredolu, who was passionate about the growth of the state, a great lover of the state that God had given him an opportunity to preside over, a stickler for constitutionalism, deserved a time off to prioritize his health.

He said that indigenes and residents of the state were all praying for the governor to come back stronger, healthier and fully recovered.

He tasked Aiyedatiwa, now the Acting Governor, to direct the state in the right direction.

To Aiyedatiwa, whom the Lord has entrusted the affairs of the state to act as governor at this auspicious time, “I pray that the Lord will strengthen you and give you all the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state right.

“Let everyone sheathe their swords; let us do away with strife and acrimony and let us all focus on delivering dividends of democracy to our people who had voted for APC again and again,” he said. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

