Tinubu’s international shuttles are yielding positive outcomes, says Minister of Information

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s international travels have resulted in positive outcomes, with interest expressed from various quarters to invest in critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy. The Minister made this statement during a World Press Conference held at the National Press Centre, Radio House, Abuja, on Thursday, December 21st, 2023.

The Minister explained that President Tinubu’s engagements have highlighted the nation’s potential and demonstrated the commitment to being a responsible and collaborative player in the global community.

“We have seen over $15 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) pledges in various sectors such as energy, steel, defence, and the automotive,” he added.

He said investors are already taking action with one of Japan’s largest pharmaceutical companies constructing a multi-million-dollar manufacturing plant in Ogun State, the first such investment by the company in Africa.

On the economy, the Minister said the bold and strategic move by the president to reposition the economy for rapid growth and development is not without its challenges. Still, it signifies the President’s unwavering commitment to making difficult decisions in the interest of the greater good of Nigerians.

“It aligns with our vision for a Nigeria that thrives on efficiency, transparency, and responsible governance. Fuel subsidy removal is a crucial step towards a more sustainable economic future, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that all citizens feel the benefits of this decision.”

The Minister confirmed that the emergency declaration on food security was a decisive step that reflects the government’s commitment to tackling the issue of food scarcity. This issue, he said, poses a threat to the well-being of Nigerians and has hindered the growth of the agricultural sector, thereby endangering the nation’s food supply.

Mohammed Idris said President Tinubu has made the fight against insecurity a top priority of his administration as contained in the Renewed Hope Agenda, adding that comprehensive strategies are being implemented to address the root causes and ensure a safer, more secure Nigeria.

“The President understands the multifaceted nature of the challenges, and his commitment extends beyond military interventions. It encompasses even a non-kinetic approach. The goal is to quell immediate threats and create an environment where citizens can live without fear and insecurity.”

He called for the support of the Armed Forces, working day and night to keep the country safe. He urged the media, in particular, to devote airtime and space to give amplified coverage to their successes and gains.

Mohammed Idris said to cushion the effect of the high cost of transportation fares; the Federal Government aims to lift five million (5,000,000) commuters during this yuletide season with a 50% transportation rebate. In addition, all train services are free for all Nigerians traveling from Thursday, December 21, 2023, to Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The Minister listed the participating road transport companies for the 50% rebate as GIG (God is Good), Chisco Transport, Young Shall Grow, God Bless Ezenwata, and Area Motor.

The Minister hinted that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will unveil a ground-breaking citizen’s charter in the coming year, designed to define and uphold the core values that unite Nigerians while considering the nation’s socio-cultural diversities.

“I have already assembled a Committee of renowned experts to work on and finalize a Values Charter for Nigeria, in line with President Tinubu’s desire for true and sustained reorientation of national values and attitudes. The new Charter will be unveiled by the President early next year.”

The Minister extended a message of hope and optimism to Nigerians, saying that in 2024, Nigerians should anticipate the fruits of the efforts beginning to blossom. He said the reforms are not instantaneous miracles but deliberate steps towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

