Tinubu’s inauguration: FG declares Monday May 29 work-free day

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Monday 29th, 2023, work free for all workers in the country, to commemorate the inauguration of the nation’s 16th democratically elected President,Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Shuaib Belgore, Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Interior, said in a statement that the declaration was made by the. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, in Abuja on Thursday on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The Minister felicitates with all Nigerians on the momentous occasion, commending them for their faith in democracy as expressed in the nationwide election that produced the President and his Deputy being inaugurated and indeed in all elections across the nation.

“He enjoins them to continue to support and promote democracy through adherence to the rule of law and uphold all democratic institutions”,the statement said.

”Democracy anywhere is an unfinished business and the only way it can keep developing and serve its end of being the vehicle to good governance and the welfare of all the people is by adhering to its tenets of rule of law, support for democratic institutions, promotion of free and responsible press and advancement of the frontiers of freedom for all the people”, the Minister was quoted to have said.

Ogbeni Aregbesola urged Nigerian also to continue to promote ideals of peaceful coexistence and love for our neighbours, noting that we can only practice democracy and enjoy its dividends in a peaceful environment.

The Minister commended all Nigerians for their strident efforts at achieving an unbroken civilian rule and successful change of governments since 1999. He urged them to support and cooperate with the coming administration, arguing that the unbounded energy of the people is the nation’s greatest strength and will take the nation to its greatest height when it is positively deployed in its service.

The Minister charged Nigerians to shun any form of violence and other untoward acts, assuring them that with all hands on deck, the future is very bright when the nation will attain greatness in all facets of human development.