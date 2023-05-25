Tinubu’s govt will hit the ground running, Shettima assures

Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, has assured Nigerians that government of President-elect Bola Tinubu, will hit the ground running after inauguration May 29.

Shettima gave this assurance while addressing the State House Press Corps after meeting Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President-elect said: “I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one. He does not have the luxury of time. And I will be the Vice President, I don’t want to be presumptuous, I don’t want to make loud proclamation. But my interaction with him has shown that we will hit the ground running from day one.”

Shettima was at the Presidential Villa for a familiarisation tour of Vice President’s wing at the instance of VP Osinbajo.

He said, “On the instance of Vice President, who is a friend, a contemporary, I came here just to exchange ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him, I want to thank him for extending that courtesy to me. Yes, cross- fertilization of ideas.”

Speaking on the conferment of national honour on him, he said a it was a humbling, historical experience. “We are what we are not because of our intellect, not because of our physical prowess, not because of our pedigree or political sagacity. It’s just a gift from God to humanity, four years or eight years in this time.

“I believe it’s a humbling experience, It’s a call to national duty and by God’s grace we need the support of all of you, especially the media to succeed.

“So, I wish to implore all of you to join us in building a new Nigeria,”Shettima said.