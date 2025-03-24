Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers timely intervention, says NGO

By Ibironke Ariyo

An NGO, Anti-Kidnapping, Human Trafficking, Child Abuse and Drug Abuse Initiative (AKH-TRACADA), has commended President Bola Tinubu for his swift and decisive action in addressing the recent political crisis in Rivers.

The founder and Executive Director of the NGO, Mr Belonwu Ezeanyaeche made the commendation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ezeanyaeche said Tinubu’s timely intervention, has calmed tension and prevent further escalation of the crisis, demonstrating his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.

He described Tinubu as a catalyst for peace.

“His decisive action is a clear indication of his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Nigerians,”he said.

The executive director praised the President’s leadership style, saying it has brought a sense of hope and renewal to the country.

“President Tinubu’s leadership has shown that he is a man of his words, and his commitment to addressing the challenges facing the country is unwavering.

“We are confident that his administration will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria becomes a better place for all its citizens.

“We commend the president for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles and his determination to ensure that the rights of all citizens are protected,” he said.

Ezeanyaeche urged Nigerians to support the president’s efforts to address the country’s challenges and promote peace and stability.

NAN reports that president Tinubu had on March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast, suspending Gov. Siminalayi Fubara; his deputy Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The president nominated retired Vice Adm. Ibokette Ibas as administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months.

The president relied on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to make the proclamation. (NAN)