Tinubu’s emergence will usher in progress, development – RTEAN

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Road Transport Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) has expressed optimism that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria would usher in progress and development in the country.

The Executive National President of RTEAN, Dr Musa Maitakobi, stated this in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, issued by the association’s Deputy National President in charge of Administration, Amb. Muhammed Bishara, on Sunday in Abuja.

Maitakobi said Tinubu would transform Nigeria like he had done in Lagos State between 1999 to 2007, where he demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

He urged candidates in the various parties in the just-concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

He stressed the need for both the contestants and their supporters to keep their minds open and be ready to take whatever be the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly polls.

Similarly, Maitakobi enjoined members of the association and the Nigerian youths to remain law abiding and eschew conducts capable of leading to disturbance of public peace.

He also appealed to religious, traditional leaders and principals of schools and NGOs to join RTEAN in sensitizing the youths against embarking on any criminal act that might destroy their future.

Maitakobi, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the elections, described the voting process as good and well arranged.

He added that the deployment of technology has made the elections different from previous ones.

Maitakobi also commended the effort of the Nigeria Police Force, alongside other security agencies deployed for election security management, for their commitment to ensuring a secured electioneering process in the country.

He also applauded the security agencies for exhibiting neutrality during the presidential and national assembly elections in the country.

According to him, reports from different parts of the country indicated that the Armed forces of Nigeria had kept to its promise and indeed not only that they were apolitical, but collaborated with other security agencies.

“The RTEAN National President, on behalf of the National Executive, Zonal Coordinators and State Coordinators of the organization, wishes to convey RTEAN’s heartfelt congratulations to Sen. Ahmed Tinubu, on his election as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“We are very optimistic that the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect of Nigeria would usher in progress and development in the country as he had done in Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 where he demonstrated a consistent fidelity to progressive and welfarist ideals, and an ability to build bridges across several divides.

“We also congratulated Sen. Kashim Shettima on his declaration as Vice President-Elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” (NAN)