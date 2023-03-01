Tinubu’s emergence: New chapter of leadership in Africa beckons – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would open a new chapter of leadership in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu, in his congratulatory message, said that the nation’s democracy had recorded another major victory, following the emergence of Tinubu as President-elect.

The governor said that Tinubu contested and won a fiercely-fought democratic battle.

He said that the victory reflected the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s belief in deepening democracy in the country.

Sanwo-Olu said that the choice offered the citizens to pick their leaders in peaceful electoral process further confirmed democracy as the only credible means of attaining power, with the people at the centre of the struggle.

According to him, Tinubu has worked tirelessly in the past two decades to deepen democracy in Nigeria, building bridges across the length and breadth of the country.

He said that the President-elect’s political credentials, which were a product of his many years of genuine investment in human and national development, had played critical roles in giving him the national spread and endeared him to millions of Nigerians.

”Asiwaju’s decades of political activism and democratic struggle are well understood by the people. They, in return, have built their trust in him as a true democrat and a man to work with, for Nigeria to continue on the path of unity, economic growth and development.

”I am confident that Asiwaju Tinubu will work hard to return the country to the league of nations where economic prosperity, security and political stability are hallmarks of development.

”I congratulate my leader, mentor and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on this historic achievement.

”Beyond that, I am confident that you will, in no time turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for the better, in all the areas, for Nigeria to sit permanently among nations with stable political, economic and social development,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to him, Tinubu will be leading Africa’s biggest democracy and set great example for Africans aspiring to lead countries and cities on the continent.

”I have no doubt in my mind that Tinubu’s leadership style and democratic credentials will soon become a major lesson to other African leaders, who in turn will benefit immensely as they watch Nigeria navigate her ways through the various paths to economic recovery, social and political development.

”Congratulations to Nigerians and all lovers of democracy,” he said. (NAN)