Tinubu’s emergence is a product of age-long perseverance – former APC chairmen

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Forum of Former All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen, says that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential flag bearer is a product of age-long perseverance.

The Forum congratulated Tinubu for his resounding victory at the just-concluded APC Presidential primary election held in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, jointly signed by the forum’s Chairman, Rev. Joes Ode-Erue, and Secretary, Dr. Ben Nwoye.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s victory shows that perseverance pays; and “we did not expect anything less.”

It said: “As a change agent and a patriotic citizen, his commitment to the progressives movement was instrumental to the successes APC has recorded since 2015.

“We are very confident that with you as our flag bearer victory is assured come 2023. We are equally grateful to the progressives Northern Governors Forum for supporting power shift to Southern Nigeria.

“Their decision to support candidates of Southern extraction is a clear testament that APC is a party of fairness, equality and justice.

“We equally thank our amiable President for allowing APC Presidential Candidate to emerge through democratic means.

“History will always remember President Muhammadu Buhari as indeed a true Democrat.

“We commend the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, and his National Working Committee for organising an outstanding Special Convention where the party’s Presidential Candidate emerged through free, fair and credible primary election.”

The Forum, however, vowed to join hands with other party faithful and work tirelessly to ensure the victory of the APC in the 2023 General Elections. (NAN)

