Tinubu’s emergence as APC presidential candidate well-deserved – AbdulRazaq

By Olayinka Owolewa

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

AbdulRazaq’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Rafiu Ajakaye, on Wednesday in Ilorin.

He said that Tinubu’s emergence was well-deserved, adding that the development represented a ‘resounding vote of confidence’ by majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead APC to another victory.

“It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins and build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It was a moment to raise a dynamic successor who is able to take up the challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing governance and collective security.

“In antecedence, capacity and reach, there is no doubt that Asiwaju ticks all the right boxes.

“With his emergence, our party is clearly destined for a big win in the next general elections,” the governor said.

He commended Buhari for showing good example by bequeathing to the party and the country a flag bearer and successor in a befitting democratic manner.

“This is a new height in party politics and internal democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

“I equally commend my brother-progressive governors, especially those from the North, for standing up to be counted when it mattered most in the life of our party.

“History will not forget that singular stand that shows our love for our country and its cohesion,” he said.

AbdulRazaq also commended the party leadership and all the aspirants for their efforts and statesmanship, as the curtain was drawn on the APC presidential primary. (NAN)

