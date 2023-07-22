Tinubu’s Emergence: APC Youth Stakeholders’ Forum Honour Ude Over Her Tremendous Effort

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Imo State on Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services, Hon. Princess Christina Eligwe-Ude, recently was given a youth champion award (women in leadership) by APC Youth Stakeholders’ Forum.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman of the forum, Hon. Abdulazeez Kaka explained that, the award was given to her in recognition of her tremendous efforts towards the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president of Nigeria which has earned her widespread recognition and praise across the nation.

Christina’s appointment by the governor of Imo, Senator Hope Uzodimma as his Special Adviser came as no surprise to many, given her longstanding commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs) and humanitarian services in the region. Throughout her career, she has championed initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the people of Imo State and has proven herself as a leader with a vision for progress and positive change.

Princess Christina Ude’s instrumental role in advancing the candidacy of Bola Tinubu for the Nigerian presidency was visibly seen by all during the campaign, the Forum’s insider. Her dedication to the cause and strategic efforts have been seen as a significant boost to Tinubu’s political aspirations, the Forum noted.

Speaking on her award, Princess Christina Eligwe-Ude expressed gratitude to the APC youth stakeholders forum for the trust placed in her capabilities and affirmed her commitment to furthering the SDGs and humanitarian services in the state. She emphasized the importance of inclusive development and vowed to work tirelessly to improve the well-being of the people, aligning her efforts with the national vision led by Bola Tinubu and Uzodimma’s government in Imo state.

She went further to affirm, that she really appreciated the forum for such an award because, it came from them without requesting for a dime. “For me, any award where you have to pay is not an award, the award shows that sometimes it’s good to work in silence ” she asserted.

The announcement of Princess Christina Ude’s award has garnered widespread attention and support from both political circles and the general public. All eyes are on her and the future she envisions for Imo State, as well as her contribution to the larger goal of seeing Bola Tinubu ascend to the highest office in Nigeria.

Before her appointment by the Imo State governor, she served as Sustainable Development Goals Consultant to Nigeria National Assembly, Abuja. She is also the founder of Reading Hamlets and was a Member of the defunct Sustainable Development Directorate of the APC 2023 Presidential Campaign Council.

Ude is a graduate of University of Maryland Global Campus, USA, Director of Advocacy and Global Policy, Executive Director Reading Hamlets, she has excelled locally and internationally in policy formulations and implementation. Simply put, Princess Christina Eligwe-Ude is reputed to be a dexterous technocrat and is already delivering in line with the vision of the Shared Prosperity government as enshrined in the 3R mantra.

