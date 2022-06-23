Tinubu’s emergence a sure victory for APC in 2023 – Tinubu Vanguard

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Tinubu Vanguard, a foremost political support group for All Progressives Congress (APC) says presidential flagbearer of the party, Mr Bola Tinubu, will surely deliver victory for the party.

The Director-General of the Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Benjamin Johnny, said this on Thursday in Abuja, during a press conference to congratulate Tinubu on his victory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu Vanguard is a flagship support group, formed in 2020 for the presidential aspiration of Tinubu.

According to Johnny, Tinubu’s emergence as presidential flagbearer of the APC is assured victory at the 2023 presidential election.

He expressed appreciation to all stakeholders who contributed to the emergence of Tinubu as the party flagbearer.

“On behalf of all affiliate groups, Tinubu Vanguard congratulates our presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, for his landside victory at the recently concluded presidential primary.

“The clear and overwhelming victory is well deserved, and a vote of confidence on Tinubu and his ability to lead APC to victory.

“Tinubu’s emergence inspired confidence that we shall be victorious in 2023, ” he said.

Johnny commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing a level playing field, by allowing the primary election to hold without interference.

“The president’s impartial and selfless role in providing the right leadership by allowing a free, fair and credible democratic process.

“We also appreciate the effort of other party stakeholders, especially the Northern progressive governors who exhibited their love for our dear country by showing commitment to power-shift arrangement,” he said.

He said that Nigeria would witness rapid growth and development under a Tinubu presidency.

He commended the party leadership in Ekiti State for the success in the recent governorship election in the state.

“We expect stakeholders to work hard to ensure repeat performance of such victory in Osun state, ” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

