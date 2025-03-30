Tinubu’s economy reforms in country’s best interest, group assures

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum, has assured that the economic reforms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration are in the best interest of the country and its citizens.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Isa Yuguda, the group’s Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Abuja while felicitating Tinubu on his 73rd birthday.

Yuguda, while congratulating Tinubu on the occasion, described him as a courageous, focused and visionary leader.

“Here is a man who has in exactly 22 months in office, proved to be a courageous and visionary leader with his gaze firmly set on the future.

“With the manner he is going about the ongoing reforms, we are proud to be associated with his reforms and are convinced that they are in the best interest of a country that is in need of a reset.

“As you celebrate your birthday, we at APC Professionals Forum look forward to the celebration of your second year in office and the achievements so far recorded,” Yuguda said.

He expressed hope that by this time in 2026, many of the administration’s landmark policies and projects would begin to bear testimonies for the benefit of Nigerians.

Yuguda who is also the Pro- chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), urged Nigerians to continue to support the Tinubu-led administration in its quest to make the country a better place.(NAN)