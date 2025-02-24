Tinubu’s economic reforms making positive impacts – Ganduje

The National Chairman of All=the Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has extolled the ongoing economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

The National Chairman of All=the Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has extolled the ongoing economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Tinubu, saying that they were already yielding positive results.

Ganduje made this statement during an empowerment programme’ organised by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, where 1,200 vehicles and motorcycles were distributed to party leaders on Sunday in Kano.

He lauded the administration’s commitment to restructuring Nigeria’s economy, saying that the reforms have brought about greater stability.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, we have witnessed substantial progress in revitalizing the economy.

“These efforts are already yielding results, including improved infrastructure, job creation, and growth across various sectors.

“The recent reduction in food prices, the drop in petrol costs, and the appreciation of the naira are all direct outcomes of these reforms,” he explained.

According to him, the president holds Kano in high regard, which was why he appointed them to key positions.

They included the National Chairman of the ruling party, Deputy Senate President, two Ministers, Director-General of the National Productivity Centre and the Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank, among others.

Ganduje commended Barau for his efforts in establishing the North-West Development Commission and expressed gratitude to the president as well.

The national chairman called on the people of the state to support the administration of Tinubu.

He also said that the distribution of vehicles and motorcycles was aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic well-being of the people, particularly party members.

The gesture, he said, was also expected to promote the party’s noble ideas.

Earlier, Jibrin said that the initiative was aimed at empowering the members of the APC to achieve the party’s set objectives.

He stated that the motorcycles would be distributed to all APC ward and local government Chairmen in the 44 LGAs in the state.

The deputy senate president also said that a special package for youths ,women, teachers, students and other stakeholders would soon commence.

He said that it was aimed at ensuring the public benefits from the dividends of democracy.

“We are also planning to empower university graduates who have not secured white-collar jobs.

“Three graduates will be selected from each local government and will receive a loan of five million Naira to start small businesses,” he added

Barau stated that Ganduje’s leadership style had significantly strengthened the party, positing that under his guidance, the party had achieved a remarkable progress.

He also commended the president for his reforms aimed at advancing the country.

Jibrin burged the party’s members to unite in support of the president’s efforts to move the nation forward.(NAN)