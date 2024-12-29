Tinubu’s economic policies will yield positive results in 2025 – APC chieftain

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, says President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies are improving Nigeria’s revenue and will start yielding positive results in 2025.

By Victor Adeoti

Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, says President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies are improving Nigeria’s revenue and will start yielding positive results in 2025.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, stated this in a chat with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He appreciated the endurance of Nigerians amidst the economic hardship, saying that the bold steps in the economic reforms were necessary.

According to him, Nigeria is currently navigating significant economic changes prompted by a series of bold reforms introduced by the president.

Oyintiloye, who commended Nigerians for their patience amidst rise in the cost of living, said that 2025 would be a year of “positive harvest of the Tinubu-led government economic policies.”

He said that the rewards of the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of the Naira, which caused temporary discomfort for Nigerians in the outgoing year, would put smiles on their faces soon.

Oyintiloye further explained that the recent reduction in the pump prices of petrol was a positive signal that Nigerians would have reasons to celebrate in 2025.

He said that, given the positive indicators, more investors would soon be attracted to the country and many jobs would be created.

“Presently, President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms have triggered a dramatic surge in revenue allocation from federation accounts to various states, which allows them to deliver bigger dividends of development to Nigerians.

“Also, in response to Nigeria’s escalating economic challenges, the president approved a $2.25 billion injection into the economy.

“This funding, sourced from the World Bank, is to enhance revenue and support economic reforms amid the severe cost-of-living crisis.

“As part of a rapid stabilisation and development strategy, this urgent financial assistance is intended to revive the economy quickly.

“The funds are specifically targeted to reduce interest rates in key sectors and provide credit lines to support small, medium-sized and large businesses.

“Nigerians should be rest assured that we will surely see even more of the positive outcomes of the President’s reforms in infrastructure, agriculture, security, healthcare, education, creative and digital economy, among others in 2025,” he said.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), urged Nigerians to continue to support, cooperate and pray for the president to achieve economic prosperity for the country.

He noted that Nigerians had sacrificed a lot in the outgoing year and should be ready to get the rewards in the coming year. (NAN)