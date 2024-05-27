Tinubu’s economic policies and Yoruba proverb on tribal marks 

A popular Yoruba proverb says, “Tita, riro la a kola, boba jina tan, a doge”; meaning, tribal marks are incised with serious pains, when it heals, it becomes fashionable.

Tribal marks in those days were meant for identification and mostly for fashion. However, the process of incision was very painful and bloody, but when the wound healed, it became a symbol of beauty and pride to the carrier.

The proverb is used to instruct that nothing good and beautiful comes easy; anything that will elevate comes with some degree of pains and hardship.

The President Bola Tinubu’s reform policies and decisions in his past one year in office, can be likened to the painful and bloody process of tribal mark incision.

The government and relevant stakeholders acknowledged this position, however, they strongly believed and assured that, as painful as the process might be, it will surely guarantee a future for the country.

Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2023, the President took some difficult steps at reforming the nation’s economy, which he said, they were to avert a looming fiscal crisis.

Tinubu announced the discontinuation of the decade-long subsidy on petrol, which he said, had become unsustainable.

He, equally announced the unification of exchange rate, which he described as”the removal of the chokehold of few people on our foreign exchange system that benefitted only the rich and the most powerful among us”.

He assured Nigerians that the harsh economic realities would not last long, as his reforms would yield the desired results.

In addressing the nation”s economic challenges and cushioning the effects of the tough decisions, the administration adopted some strategies.

President Tinubu was unequivocal on his expectations from members of his cabinet to quickly fix the challenges of the country inherited from previous governments.

“In order to turn things around, you have been selected to perform your utmost best.

“Our policy implementation will reform the economy, ensure inclusive growth, and strengthen security for peace and prosperity. Without security, there can be no investment,” he said.

The President noted that, economy, which is the core of all aspect of life, investment opportunities and incentives for Micro, Small and Medium-scale enterprises was the starting point of the administration.

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment was made the focal point in handling the various aspects, including Investment Strategy and Infrastructure Development and launching of the Presidential Council on Industrial Revitalization.

Through the ministry, the federal government took key initiatives at accelerating economic growth, job creation, and access to capital.

It inaugurated the Nigerian Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC) to enhance efficiency in trade facilitation, collaborating with various MDAs like Nigerian Customs and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The Tinubu’s administration developed a Resurgence Plan for the Nigerian Cotton, Textile, and Apparel Industry and is actively promoting local production through the Backward Integration Programme.”

It inaugurated the Nigeria Diaspora Fund to attract investments and support the economic goals of the administration was set in motion by the ministry.

The government implemented reforms to ensure food security through the Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCX), benefiting farmers and the agricultural value chain.

For job Creation and Skills Development, it created a National Job Portal to match industry vacancies with the talent pool.

It initiated the National Talent Export Program (NATEP) to create one million jobs through talent exchange and outsourcing.

The government also facilitated the disbursement of N200 billion in grants and loans to MSMEs and manufacturers under a Presidential Palliative Programme and streamlined business registration processes to be completed within 24 hours at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

On the relationship with the international engagement and partnership, it concluded significant agreements at the G20 summit in India, securing $14 billion in FDI.

The administration also engaged with various countries to open up avenues for investment and partnership opportunities, including agreements with Qatar and the United Kingdom.

Notably, the investments included, Indorama Petrochemical’s 8 billion dollar expansion and Jindal Steel’s 3 billion dollar commitment in the steel sector.

The Tinubu’s administration supported these economic initiatives with the bulwark of a holistic framework that seeks to comprehensively address various aspects of insecurity.

Tinubu pledged to prioritise national defence and internal security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimisation, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security in his first budget of Renewed Hope.

This agenda includes provisions for bolstering security forces, implementing community-based security initiatives, promoting socio-economic development, and fostering inter-communal dialogue to address grievances and foster reconciliation.

Also, through the Renewed Hope Agenda, the government is tackling the underlying causes of insecurity by addressing issues such as poverty, unemployment, social marginalisation, and ethnic tensions.

In line with emplacing a secured society,, government also premised its strategies on the reform of the Nigerian Police Force, enhancement of local policing capabilities, implementation of peace building programmes, and promotion of dialogue and reconciliation fora.

From the foregoing, the Tinubu’s administration’s economic and security strategies, have shown faith in its pledge to ensure a better Nigeria of our dream.

Notwithstanding the pains, as likened to the tribal marks incision, the first year of the Tinubu administration can be said to have shown good faith in its quest to bequeath a legacy of hope.

Little wonder, Vice President Kashim Shettima recently, at a fora, said Nigerians would be grateful to Tinubu for the resilience and foresight displayed in navigating the nation towards economic prosperity.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with the administration in respect of the economic decisions taken.

Shettima explained that the decisions might have presented some temporary challenges, but they were strategic at strengthening the fabric of the nation’s economy.

“The tough decisions we have taken may pose short-term challenges, but be rest assured, they are strategic investments to fortify the foundations of our economy.

”As your guarantee, I affirm that the reforms in progress will not only weather the storms but usher in a future where we shall stand grateful for the resilience and foresight displayed in propelling our nation towards economic prosperity,” he said

In conclusion, all hands must, therefore, be on deck,in supporting the administration, going forward, as it navigates the troubled waters to bequeath a renewed hope and future for the country (NAN Features)

By Ismail Abdulaziz,