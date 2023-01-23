Tinubu’s dementia: Afegbua disagrees with Najatu, demands facts not conjectures

A former Commissioner of Information inEdo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua has disagreed with prominent politician Najatu Muhammadu over her allegation that Tinubu suffers from dementia.

Newsdiaryonline reports that Najatu Muhammad resigned from the All Progressives Congress APC last week.She also quit her post as a director in the APC PCC.

The female politician from Kano also endorsed Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Parry, PDP on Sunday.

Howecer,in a press statement Monday Afegbua noted that “Najaatu Mohammed declared that Asiwaju Tinubu “cannot hold a tea cup” and that The APC candidate is “suffering from dementia”.

“It is possible that Najaatu is talking about another Asiwaju Tinubu, certainly not the one we have been seeing campaigning everywhere.

“When Najaatu’s new partner, Atiku Abubakar, went to Chatham House sometime ago, he went blank trying to deliver his written speech. He said there was interruption by only God knows what. Even when Reno Omokri rushed to his aid, he was still transfixed, looking helplessly because his mind had deserted him. That is a typical example of dementia. And Atiku Abubakar exhibited that so eloquently.

“I do not quarel with Najaatu Mohammed for exiting the Tinubu camp to follow her heart, but to make empty conjectures and rhetorics ..” is disagreeable, Afegbua said.

He added that “Asiwaju Tinubu has defied all the insinuations to confound the public with his energetic campaign since November. Since his return from Saudi Arabia, no single day has gone by without one activity or the other. If able-bodied minds like Governors Ganduje, El-Rufai, Bagudu, Badaru, Suleiman, Masari, Lalong, AbuBello, Yahaya Bello, Zulum, Mai Buni, Mutawallen, Yahaya, and Abdulrasaq, all serving Governors from the North under the platform of The APC, persons who see Asiwaju Tinubu on a regular basis, have not seen “dementia” in Tinubu, it means that Najaatu possesses spiritual binoculars and sees that which does not exist.

“There are other notable Nigerians in the Tinubu Campaign who can attest to his alertness , agility and energy. Trying to blackmail Asiwaju Tinubu or run him down will certainly not fetch Najaatu Mohammed extra meat from Atiku Abubakar’s pot of soup. Asiwaju Tinubu is an idea whose time has come. God Almighty will surely see his aspiration through to victory. It is interesting that Najaatu Mohammed has joined Atiku Abubakar’s… colony, but she should please be honourable enough to bark with facts, and not mere conjectures. I will come her way again.”