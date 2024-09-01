Tinubu’s China visit’ll strengthen China-Nigeria relations —Akinremi

The state visit of President Bola Tinubu to China will culminate in the strengthening of bilateral relations between China and Nigeria.

By Mark Longyen

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Akinremi spoke against the backdrop of the arrival of Tinubu, in Beijing, China.

He described the president’s visit as a significant milestone, which would mark a new chapter in the longstanding cooperation between Nigeria and China.

According to him, the visit is a multi-sectoral visit, aimed at strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties between the two nations.

“Essentially, Mr President is here on a state visit. The government of China is honouring Mr President with an official visit at this time.

“It is in recognition of Nigeria as the number one country in Africa. This is a multi-sectoral visit for Mr President,” he said.

Akinremi recalled that Nigeria and China had enjoyed a robust relationship spanning over 50 years, with Nigeria being China’s number one trading partner in Africa.

He explained that the presence of high-level Nigerian government functionaries, himself inclusive, was an indication that the visit meant a lot to Nigeria.

“The visit has already seen the participation of several Nigerian ministers.

“These include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, alongside some governors and business leaders.

“As Mr President embarks on this historic visit, Nigeria and China are poised to take their relationship to new heights, building on the foundation laid over five decades ago.

“The comprehensive strategic partnership is a testament to the shared vision of both nations to promote economic growth, development, and cooperation,” the diplomat said.

Akinremi, a former Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further explained that there were several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to be signed during the visit.

“Mr President will also receive a huge delegation from China’s tech firm, Huawei, and China Railway, which signifies the commitment of both nations to deepen their cooperation.

“The visit coincides with the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC), where Nigeria is participating, alongside other African nations.

“The FOCAC is a crucial platform for strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties between China and African nations.

“Established in 2000, FOCAC has become a significant mechanism for a win-win cooparation for China and African countries,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the president’s visit is expected to yield significant benefits for Nigeria, including investments in infrastructure, technology, and economic development.

“The comprehensive strategic partnership between Nigeria and China will focus on key areas, such as infrastructure development, trade, and economic cooperation,” he said.

NAN reports that the president’s itinerary includes a meeting with China’s President, Xi Jinping, and discussions on cooperation between the two nations.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, had earlier said that the president would also hold discussions with the Chinese business community on investment and trade.

“On the sidelines of the FOCAC, Mr President will also hold meetings with Chinese business leaders to promote investment and trade between Nigeria and China,” Ngelale had said in a statement before the trip.(NAN)