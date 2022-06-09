Tinubu’s candidacy, step to Nigeria of our dreams’ – APC Ghana

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ghana chapter, says emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as APC presidential candidate is a major step to achieving a Nigeria they envisaged.

The chapter also said that Tinubu, as APC flag bearer, would ensure victory for the party in 2023 and ultimately would consolidate on President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacies.

In a congratulatory message on Thursday, Chairman of the party in Ghana, Mr Oghenosa Micheletti, said that with Tinubu in power, all the achievements of the APC administration led by President Buhari would be consolidated on.

Micheletti who is Treasure of the APC Diaspora Chairmen Forum also said: “Tinubu shall consolidate on infrastructure, confront decisively the insecurity challenges in the country and address the economy using a more magnifying Lagos state template for the nation.”

He said that the APC through its primaries, again showed Nigerians that it remained a truly progressive party.

“The landslide victory of our Leader, Tinubu is an indication that our delegates made the right choice.

“His popularity and acceptance as the only formidable politician that can guarantee victory for our party in the general election is evident in the wide margin of results at the primaries.

“No doubt his track records as a true democrat and impactful leadership through the years is an undeniable factor in his triumph,” he added.

The chairman also applauded the party’s national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu for organising a free and fair primary election where the will of the people prevailed.

“We appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his exemplary leadership, particularly for not imposing any candidate on the party unlike what is common with other politicians.

“We also congratulate all the aspirants for displaying great sportsmanship which is adding value to our democratic system. It is now time to close ranks and unite the party for the tasks ahead.”

The party leadership must reach out to all aggrieved members especially the aspirants in the contest and their followers because we are one family that can only win the general election in 2023 with a united front,” Micheletti added.

Tinubu won the APC presidential primaries on Wednesday, beating 13 other aspirants to the party’s ticket. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

