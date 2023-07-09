Tinubu’s cabinet : Women group seeks for 50% representation in public offices

By Taiye Olayemi

The UNWomen on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu to ensure 50 per cent female representation in his forthcoming appointments for ministers, heads of agencies and parastatals.

Beatrice Eyong, UNWomen Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS made the call during the maiden edition of ReportHer Awards, in Lagos.

ReportHer Awards was organised by Women Radio WFM91.7, in partnership with UNWomen and with the support of the Canadian government.

” We are advocating for 50 per cent women representation in public offices as President Bola Tinubu prepares to release names of Ministers and heads of agencies and parastatals of the government,” she said.

” We call on the President to make this a reality,” she said.

Eyong said UNWomen, known as a global entity dedicated to achieving gender equality and women empowerment, was established with efforts of all stakeholders and civil society organisations.

She explained that the organisation observed that 50 per cent of women was not being able to participate in development issues which accounted for increased feminisation of poverty, mortality and non achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

” We are partnering with the media in order to achieve the sustainable development goals because if gender equality and women empowerment are not achieved, we are never going to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and reduce poverty,” she said.

Eyong urged the media to improve their efforts in engaging the three arms of government, to enhance the formulation and implementation of gender responsive policies and laws that would ensure equal opportunity for all.

“Also, political parties in Nigeria need to review their structure and constitution to be more gender responsive,” she said.

“We hope the media would improve significantly in reporting election campaigns and other aspects of social and economic life that would

breach gender gaps and improve the standard of living for women and girls across Nigeria.

“We kindly request the media to be at the forefront of the women movement and amplify our efforts to promote gender equality, women empowerment, behavioural change and abolition of harmful tradition and cultural practises,” she said.

Also, Motunrayo Alaka, Executive Director, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), called on President Tinubu to ensure gender equality comes to play while appointing public office holders.

” I use this opportunity to challenge President Bola Tinubu to ensure 50 per cent women representation in his appointments.

” WSCIJ is proud to be partnering with Women Radio; we hope to do more of this,” she said. (NAN)

