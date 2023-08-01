Tinubu’s broadcast gives hope for better Nigeria- APC chieftain

By Martins Abochol

Dr Yakubu Tor-Agbidye, a chieftain of the APC in Taraba, says President Bola Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on Monday has given hope for a better Nigeria.

Tor-Agbidye said this on Tuesday in Jalingo while commending the President for identifying with the pains of the masses, occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

He said the words of the President had further rekindled the hopes of an ordinary Nigerian whose hope had been dashed by hardship caused by the subsidy removal.

Tor-Agbidye also commended Tinubu for insisting on putting a stop to primitive syphoning of the nation’s resource by a few.

He also lauded Tinubu for identifying activities of the oil cartel as a risk and inimical to the democratic governance and growth of Nigeria.

Tor-Agbidye appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the government saying: ‘there is light after the tunnel’. (NAN)

