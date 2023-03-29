Tinubu’s birthday: Sanwo-Olu, clerics, call for prayers, national unity

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Wednesday expressed confidence that the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, will fulfill all electoral promises.

Sanwo-Olu said this at a special prayer session and thanksgiving in honour of Tinubu as he clocks 71 held at the Lagos State Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa-Ikeja.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, also said he was confident Tinubu would transform the economy for the better.

Sanwo-Olu stated that positive change required time and sacrifice. He, therefore, appealed for patience and understanding.

He urged for continuous prayers of Nigerians that the president-elect be surrounded with good people who had the interest and good of the country and its citizens at heart and not their selfish interest.

“The president-elect has a lot of plans and our prayer is that all those plans will materialise and its impact on the people will be positive.

“Our prayer is for Allah to be with him and guide him to achieve those things he desires for the country,” he said.

On Sanwo-Olu’s expectations from the president-elect, he said although the country was going through a tough time, he should continue on those parts that would impact positively on Nigerians.

Citing a statement by former U.S. President, Barrack Obama, that “it will be tougher before it gets better”, he, therefore, urged the people to be patient and hope for a better Nigeria.

He said: “As Tinubu has called for the removal of fuel subsidy, this l believe will hit their pockets but ultimately we have to look at the end result and its ultimate impact on the people because e will be using the subsidy money to build our future.

.

“A lot of communication has to happen so my advice is to continue on those parts and on those things that will affect Nigerians very positively.

“This is tough but when he is determined, he is able to achieve what he wants.”

Sanwo-Olu described Tinubu as a man that is bold, determined and preserves a lot.

“He is a man that understands what it means for a nation to be developed and does not run away from challenges.

“I pray he will be able to do all those things he has in his mind to achieve for the country,” he said.

Earlier in his lecture, the Chief Imam, Alausa Secretariat Community Central, Imam, Abdul-Hakeem Abdul-Gafar, stated that the gathering was to give thanks to Allah for Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect and for preserving his life to witness another birthday especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

He urged Nigerians to continually pray for the president-elect to succeed and for unity and peace to reign in the land.

In his remarks, the National Missioner of the Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria, Sheik AbdurRahman Ahmad, charged Nigerians to continually pray for the president-elect.

He said: “Let us pray that Allah helps, leads and guide him in the journey.

“As Nigerians, we need to be supportive by being constructive, truthful and privately correct him and not continually praising him.”

“We must acknowledge that Asiwaju is not a magician, knowing that the few months ahead may be tough and therefore, we need to be tolerant as there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the special prayer was held in each of the five divisions in the state.

NAN also report that dignitaries present at the prayer session are the Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker, Lagos Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Chairman, Lagos APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters, Abdullahi Jebe.

Others are Secretary to Lagos State Government, Mrs Folasade Jaji, Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, Subeb Chairman, Alawiye King, Traditional leaders, Body of Permanent Secretaries, Lagos State Board of Directors, and Muslim Faithfuls, among others. (NAN)