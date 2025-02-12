Tinubu’s assent to Small Arms Control Act’ll bolster national security – Official

The North-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), retired AVM Haruna Muhammad,

By Hussaina Yakubu



The North-West Zonal Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), retired AVM Haruna Muhammad, says the signing of the SALW Bill by President Tinubu on June 4, 2024 was to bolster national security.

This is just as he said that the signing had also provided the centre with a robust legal framework to intensify its efforts against the illicit arms trade.

He spoke at the first ‘Stakeholder Sensitisation Workshop’, organised by the NCCSALW, North-West Zonal Office in Kaduna following the recent signing of the NCCSALW Establishment Act 2024, by the president.

He reaffirmed the centre’s commitment to combating thr proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons (SALW) in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop was themed ‘Addressing Challenges of Retrieval of Small Arms and Light Weapons after Recovery and Court Judgment.’

It focused on the critical need for a unified process for handling forfeited weapons after court judgments.

Muhammad emphasised that the proliferation of SALW had been a significant threat to Nigeria’s peace and security, driving terrorism, ethnic conflicts, banditry, and organized crime over the past two decades.

He said that NCCSALW, established in May 2021, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was a key component of Nigeria’s national response to the growing menace.

Muhammad called on the stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, Police, Judiciary, and other strata of security agencies, to continue supporting the centre’s mandate.

He emphasised that success in the fight against SALW proliferation required collective efforts and collaboration with the international partners.

In his presentation, Kamal Badamasi, highlighted the key drivers of arms proliferation in Nigeria, including poverty, unemployment, and ethnic crises.

He traced efforts to curb the menace back to 1998, stressing that thr stakeholders must remain proactive in addressing the root causes.

DCP Muhammad Shamsuddin, while speaking on the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024, explained that it strengthened Nigeria’s institutional capacity to regulate and monitor the possession and manufacture of small arms.

He said that the act sought to enhance enforcement mechanisms and border security to curb illegal arms trafficking, aligning Nigeria with global standards.

“The Act addresses the challenges, posed by insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and all forms of armed ,” Shamsuddin said.

Stakeholders at the workshop reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the centre’s efforts.

They also called for increased funding, specialised unitsband enhanced collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of the act and the safety of all Nigerians.

NAN reports that the sensitisation workshop underscored the need for sustained action and effective enforcement of the act.

This is to ensure that Nigeria becomes a safer and more secure society.(NAN)