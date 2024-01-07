Tinubu’s anti-graft war ‘Hope Renewal” for Nigeria – ex-VON DG

The former director general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Mr Osita Okechukwu has christened President Bola Tinubu’s anti-graft war as ‘Hope Renewal’ and identification with Nigerian masses nationwide.

Okechukwu, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday while reacting to the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recent interrogation of utilisation of Foreign Exchange allocated by the Central Bank of Nigeria for industrialisation.

He urged President Tinubu to “bail-us-out” from the economic stranglehold of one per cent Class of Deep Pockets who over the years, mangled the Petro-dollars allocated to them for industrial development, hence failed to lift millions out of poverty.

Okechukwu, who agreed that the nation remained in dire need of bailing citizens out from the stranglehold of the one per cent class, noted that the one per cent class had been feeding fat on the sordid-forex market.

According to him, it is courageous for President Tinubu, whom I rank among the rich class, to evoke the ageless thesis of Class Suicide, albeit, being a member. The President is well heeled to wage this Herculean Anti-Graft-War.

This, he said, would amount to identification with the collective interest of masses nationwide; as most of the masses held the earnest view that Nigeria needed to recover more monies, as it was not only late Gen. Sani Abacha that stashed the nation’s monies abroad.

“When one learnt that the Ola Olukoyede-led EFCC raided the Dangote Headquarters and other big wig firms, it was with nostalgia that one recalled the famous pledge at Independence Thanksgiving Service, National Ecumenical Christian Center Abuja, made by our dear First Lady, Sen. Remi Tinubu.

“Sen. Remi Tinubu clearly said that – Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all, it belongs to everyone.

“God has blessed my family, we don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing and I promise you that with your help, and with the help of God, we will set this nation on the right path,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that one prayed that President Tinubu combed all corners so as to reduce the nation’s debt burden and revamp our economy.

“This renewed anti-graft-war is the surest way and means of avoiding more gruesome economic recession, exodus of our doctors and nurses and erasing the paradox that Nigeria, the country that produced the Richest African is the World Poverty Capital,” he said.

Okechukwu noted that if President Tinubu maintained the anti-graft-war momentum, it would be pure Hope Renewal and Nigeria would be one of those that history would record as nations where change emanated from unexpected quarters.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to give the President the much needed support to pull through the anti-graft-war and implement Section 16(2)(c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He noted that the section cautioned that, “The economic system is not operated in such a manner as to permit the concentration of wealth or the means of production and exchange in the hands of few individuals or of groups.” (NAN)

