Tinubu’s ambition not personal —- Support group

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The ABAT Framework Outreach, a support group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Sen. Bola Tinubu, has said that the former Lagos State Governor’s ambition is not personal but in the interest of the masses.

Mr Fola Tinubu, the Convener, and the Director-General of the Bola Tinubu 4 President 2023 Support Group, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

Tinubu, who is also the Managing Director, Primero Transport Services Ltd., operator of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) in Lagos State urged Nigerians, especially electorate in South West region to vote massively for the APC presidential candidate.

He said that the outreach had organised its fifth Campaign Road Show in Somolu/Bariga and environs on Thursday to mobilise support for Tinubu.

“Only the APC candidate will put smiles on faces of the general masses in Nigeria and also actualise the dream of each region,” he said.

According to him, the Tinubu project should be for everyone in Lagos State and Southwest region, hence the group’s several road shows to galvanise support.

“People of Lagos and South West must come out massively to support Tinubu and vote for him for a better tomorrow for them and their children.

“He (Tinubu) is the right man that can lead us to the Nigeria of our dream, the Nigeria that we all want for ourselves and our children. Tinubu is ready, he is prepared and can do it.

“We know he has the best team for the job in every facet of the economy, security, health, education and what a few,” the convener said.

He said that only the APC presidential candidate has the antecedents to bring about Nigeria of everyone’s dream.

The convener said that the former Lagos state governor has “the best team to take Nigeria forward” if elected.

Tinubu, who noted that the group had toured Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Ojo, Oshodi-Isolo and Somolu Local Government Areas and environs, said the road show would move to some state capitals in the South West.

He said that the road show, which had attracted several party leaders and loyalists in each council, had recorded huge success.

According to him, the group plans to organise no fewer than 20 road shows in various local government areas of the state and in the region.

The convener added that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat had also done so well to deserve a second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roadshow involves sharing of campaign flyers, T-shirts and caps to motorists and residents.(NAN)