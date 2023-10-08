Tinubu’s Aide, Olarewaju gifts 150 Constituents N8m for Cooperative Businesses

By Oluwasegun Aina

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olarewaju presented 50thousands each for One hundred and fifty constituents for Cooperative Businesses.

The programmes which were done in conjunction with federal cooperative college Ibadan saw the participants boisterous 1-day training at Olowonjorubu Hall, Moba local government secretariat, Otun-Ekiti.

The participants were also exposed practicals before the sessions were concluded and cash grants of N50,000 were given to each of participants to start their cooperative dealings

Speaking at Otun-Ekiti training centre, Hon. Segun Erinle, former member Ekiti State House of Assembly representing Ilejemeje who presented the grants to the people on behalf of Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olarewaju, advised the beneficiaries to make use of the grant for the purpose it was meant for.

Olarewaju said the only way out of the current economic quagmire Nigeria has been plunged is to have multiple streams of income and be self-reliant.

He told the beneficiaries that, there would be monitors that would be visiting their cooperative dealings to check and assured that anyone found to have done well managing his or her dealings would further be encouraged with more support.

The participants applauded Hon. Ibrahim Kunle Olarewaju for his interest in uplifting the downtrodden through his regular interventions and prayed God continues to strengthen him to do more in the interest of the people of Ekiti State and Nigeria at large.

