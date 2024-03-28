Tinubu’s aide distributes food items to 1,750 less privileged persons in FCT, Kwara

Mrs Abiodun Essiet, Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Community Engagement (North Central), on Thursday begun distribution of food items to 1,500 less privileged persons in FCT, Abuja.

Essiet, during the food distribution in Abuja, said the exercise was also being done in kwara to 250 less privileged persons.

She explained that the donation was in collaboration with the City Boy Movement of President Tinubu to ensure every household had something to eat during the holy month of Ramadan and Easter.

“In the spirit of unity and compassion, we came together to make a tangible difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.

“At least 1,500 persons in the FCT and 250 persons from Kwara will benefit from this gesture,” she said.

She explained that the items symbolised hope, solidarity and compassion to the beneficiaries.

Essiet said that the donation was a reminder to the citizens, the power of community and the importance of standing together in times of need.

“As we observe the holy seasons of Ramadan and Easter, our people should imbibe the values of empathy and generosity, reaching out to those who are less fortunate by spreading kindness,’’ she said.

Essiet told the beneficiaries that the Federal Government was standing with them and committed towards ameliorating the sufferings of the ordinary people.

“May these items bring comfort and nourishment to your homes and may the spirit of unity and compassion continue to guide us as we strive to build a brighter future for all,” she prayed.

Mrs Sarah Isah, a beneficiary, thanked the President for the timely gesture to cushion hunger and bringing laughter to the faces of the masses, especially in the Holy months.

“I was not expecting these food items at all, but I thank God for providing because every day I pray for God’s help,” she said.

Other beneficiaries thanked the senior special assistance for carrying out the president’s mandates of giving aid to the underprivileged in the society and prayed for continuity in the project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included; rice, wheat, tomato paste, groundnut oil, salt and sugar.(NAN)

By Diana Omueza